4-H Extension agent recognized for accomplishments 

Laura Allen, Rowan County 4-H agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension, was recognized for an achievement during the 2021 North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Annual Conference held on Sept. 2.

Allen was a recipient of the T.C. Blalock Young Agent Award, which recognizes 4-H professionals for outstanding service during their first three years.

Since Allen began in 2018, Rowan County 4-H membership has increased by 88%. Over the last three years, Allen has doubled the impact of the 4-H embryology school enrichment program, now reaching 1,729 youths. During the pandemic, she adapted 4-H programs to continue offering families positive youth development opportunities. Allen has also led successful fundraisers to increase opportunities for 4-H youth and volunteer leaders.

The purpose of the North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is to promote the profession of Extension 4-H and youth work in North Carolina. The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State universities. More than 260,000 young people ages 5-18 participate in North Carolina 4-H activities each year with the help of 16,700 adult and youth volunteers. You can find more information on 4-H at http://www.nc4h.org.