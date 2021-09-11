September 11, 2021

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home, police said Friday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives filed multiple charges against Qua’Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said detectives attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Stephens on Wednesday, but the car failed to stop and a chase followed. Stephens was finally apprehended without incident on Interstate 85 on the west side of the city, the news release said.

Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on a house in Charlotte late Tuesday night, police reported. Investigators said the gunmen fired 150 rounds into the home.

The incident was the latest in a series of shootings targeting homes in the area that began Saturday with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded two others, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Joel McNelly said at a news conference Wednesday. Authorities believe the attacks are connected to high school feuds.

