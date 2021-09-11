September 11, 2021

High school football: Scores

By Post Sports

Published 2:54 am Saturday, September 11, 2021

Scores

Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8

Andrews 26, Mitchell County 14

Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21

Asheville School 54, Lakeway,  Tenn. 7

Bartlett Yancey 70, East Chapel Hill 0

Bessemer City 36, Christ the King  8

Blessed Trinity, Ga. 28, Charlotte Catholic 10

Buford, Ga. 44, Charlotte Myers Park 17

Camden County 42, Gates County 0

Canton Pisgah 38, Pickens, S.C. 14

Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21, West Cabarrus 14

Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27

Chapel Hill 55, Carrboro 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38,  Weddington 21

Charlotte Christian 31, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 0

Charlotte Harding 16, West Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Latin 41, Marshville Forest Hills 10

Charlotte Olympic 51, East Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Providence Day 53, Carolina Pride 0

Claremont Bunker Hill 41, North Iredell 0

Clayton 35, Durham Jordan 6

Clayton Cleveland 69, South Central Pitt 6

Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14

Concord Robinson 22,  Carson 10

Cornelius Hough 48, Concord Cox Mill 7

D.W. Daniel, S.C. 42, Hendersonville 13

Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

East Surry 60, South Stokes 18

Fayetteville Seventy-First 36, Hoke County 0

Forest City Chase 42, Cherryville 16

Franklin 21, Swain County 14

Friendship 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Gaffney, S.C. 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek 14

Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20

Greensboro Grimsley 28,  Pinecrest 14

Greenville Conley 34, Northern Nash 32

Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12

Hammond, S.C. 23, Charlotte Country Day 7

Havelock 27, West Craven 14

Hayesville 50, Lookout Valley, Tenn. 6

Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9

High Point Andrews 19,  Parkland 6

High Point Christian Academy 57, Asheville Christian 8

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 29, Bertie  12

Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40

Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0

Knightdale 56, Northern Durham 6

Lake Taylor, Va. 53, Currituck County 35

Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14

Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6

Louisburg 42, Warren County 14

Maiden 27, Arden Christ School 21, OT

Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18

Mayodan McMichael 15,  Carver 6

McDowell County 36, Avery County 33

Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Covenant Day School 7

Mint Hill Rocky River 34, Monroe Sun Valley 14

Monroe Piedmont 34, Central, S.C. 28

Morganton Freedom 42,  Patton 6

Mount Airy 55, Ashe County 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 68, Monroe Union Academy 12

Nash Central 48, North Johnston 3

New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22

Newton Grove Midway 42,  Lakewood 12

North Brunswick 33, South Columbus 9

North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

North Henderson 48, Swannanoa Owen 34

North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24

North Mecklenburg 30,  Berry Tech 22

North Moore 22, West Columbus 18

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 49, Wallace-Rose Hill 35

North Raleigh Christian 38,  McGuinness 14

North Stokes 20, Patrick County, Va. 7

North Wilkes 47, Alleghany County 40

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24

Northwest Halifax 36, Bear Grass 20

Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT

Orange 47, Granville Central 0

Person 25, Durham Riverside 21

Pinetown Northside 46,  South Creek 0

Providence Grove 28, Asheboro 14

Rabun County, Ga. 59, Murphy 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9

Raleigh Leesville Road 14, S. Durham 6

Raleigh Millbrook 53, Raleigh Broughton 14

Raleigh Ravenscroft 17, North Cross, Va. 14

Raleigh Wakefield 42, Raleigh Enloe 7

Richmond County 23,  South View 15

Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6

Rocky Mount Academy 40, Grace Christian-Raleigh 32

Rolesville 34, Durham Hillside 13

Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

Scotland 20, Marlboro County, S.C. 16

South Mecklenburg 34,  Cuthbertson 16

South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16

Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7

Southern Alamance 40, Western Alamance 14

Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26

Southwestern Randolph 63, West Davidson 10

St. Pauls 48, Cameron Union Pines 6

Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

Thomasville 49, East Bend Forbush 0

Thomasville Ledford 38, East Davidson 0

Trinity Christian 40, Sandhill Titans 8

Valdese Draughn 69, Gastonia Highland Tech 26

Wake Forest Heritage 31, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8

Washington County 38, Southeast Halifax 28

Watauga County 28, Lawndale Burns 20

Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT

West Bladen 26, East Columbus 20, OT

West Florence, S.C. 41, West Brunswick 20

West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35

Wilkes Central 30, East Wilkes 8

Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18

Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ayden-Grifton vs. Warsaw Kenan, ccd.

Ayden-Grifton vs. Wilson Beddingfield, ccd.

Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Matthews Butler, ccd.

Lasker Northeast vs. Columbia, ccd.

Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.

Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.

Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. Boonville Starmount, ccd.

Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.

North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.

Northampton County vs. Washington, ccd.

Perquimans vs. Rocky Mount Prep, ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.

Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Riverside Martin vs. Chocowinity Southside, ccd.

Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.

Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.

Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.

West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

Whiteville vs. Goldsboro Rosewood, ccd.

