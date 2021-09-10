September 10, 2021

  • 79°

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021

“It doesn’t seem to balance out in my mind that annually, annually we respect and honor the lives of Victor Isler and Justin Monroe, who died in the line of duty … but then we as a council can’t take time to listen to our firefighters about their working conditions.”

— Al Heggins, Salisbury mayor pro tem after the firefighters union presentation about pay was taken off the City Council agenda

“The bottom line for me is this has become too much. We’re being asked to ignore too much in order to give you the benefit of the doubt to provide you another temporary permit.”

— Greg Edds, Rowan Board of Commissioners chairman in denying a permit for Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail to operate   

“I looked down and at my foot there was a bullet laying on the sidewalk, right out here on the corner of Main and Innes.”

  Paxton Butler, detailing why he decided to run for district attorney after walking through downtown and finding the shell casing

“It is the American soldier who makes America exceptional. … They do it in the name of America and what morals and values we stand for as a people — values like freedom, quality and humanity.”

  Angie Spillman, who helped the  Hudson, Miller, Tatum VFW Post 3006 organize a gathering for the 13 U.S. service members killed recently in Afghanistan

“Everything took time and it looked as if nothing was being done, which was frustrating. It was being done, but it looked like nothing was being done.”

— Gail Mintz, property supervisor at Wellington Hills in trying to get flood recovery efforts completed

“As our town grows, we’ve got to not only look at this park, but look at other areas in our community to build out for citizens to use.”

— Don Bringle, China Grove town councilman as excitement grows for Community Park improvements

“It makes you question what you were doing a little bit. It doesn’t really make me feel bitter. It’s something you can’t control.”

  Al Rosero, who was in high school during the 9/11 attacks, discussing recent developments in Afghanistan after serving as a Marine in the Middle East

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins

Education

More valuable than ever during pandemic, RSS celebrates its substitute teachers

Crime

Davidson County deputy fired after assault on female charge

High School

High school football: McArthur breaking records at North

Crime

Kannapolis man charged after 2-year undercover drug investigation

Education

RSS in talks about using federal relief money to provide faculty stipends

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Tropical depression Mindy dumps rain along coast

Coronavirus

Biden: Employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or tests

Crime

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

Crime

Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

Coronavirus

Eight Rowan Countians died from COVID-19 in first six days of September

Local

Rowan Health Department warns against unprescribed uses of ivermectin

Crime

Man accused of restraining girlfriend with tape faces kidnapping, assault charges

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Local

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Education

Salisbury Academy third graders learn sign language basics to communicate in class

Education

Smart bus pilot program may expand beyond Mount Airy

Guest columns

Edward Norvell: On Sept. 11, 2001, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Local educators look back at classroom experience

Education

$10 million in additional support approved for state school nutrition programs