September 10, 2021

  • 79°

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021

GREENSBORO (AP) — Police have apprehended a man wanted for homicides in two North Carolina cities over three days, according to a news release Thursday.

The Greensboro Police Department said Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was arrested on a local street without incident after receiving a phone call from a resident. Moore is being held without bond in the Guilford County jail and it wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba’s body in the street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also wanted Moore for first-degree murder in the death of Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, on Sept. 6. Allnutt’s body was found in a Charlotte street on Monday.

Allnutt was an artist who evacuated to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida, CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said during a news conference Tuesday.

