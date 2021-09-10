Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested
GREENSBORO (AP) — Police have apprehended a man wanted for homicides in two North Carolina cities over three days, according to a news release Thursday.
The Greensboro Police Department said Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was arrested on a local street without incident after receiving a phone call from a resident. Moore is being held without bond in the Guilford County jail and it wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Moore was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba’s body in the street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also wanted Moore for first-degree murder in the death of Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, on Sept. 6. Allnutt’s body was found in a Charlotte street on Monday.
Allnutt was an artist who evacuated to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida, CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said during a news conference Tuesday.
Sleeping toddler killed after 150 rounds fired into home
CHARLOTTE — Gunmen unloaded 150 rounds into a Charlotte home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy who became the latest victim... read more