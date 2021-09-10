COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 11 this week as the number of positives reported daily and hospitalizations appeared to slow down.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data showed deaths growing from 347 in the first week of September to 358. Of the 11 new deaths, at least eight were unvaccinated people, according to the Rowan County Health Department. Ten of the 11 occurred this month.

Rowan County is eighth in the state for COVID-19 deaths, just behind Buncombe County, which has 359.

The number of hospitalizations remain high, but increases have come more slowly in the previous two weeks. On the first day of the month, 885 people were hospitalized in the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which contains Rowan County. The number was at 922 on Friday. Hospitalizations were below 300 at the start of August.

Statewide, hospitalizations have decreased since the start of September — from 3,806 to 3,756.

After a period with regular daily increases in Rowan County topping 200 positives, numbers declined to double digits last week, with 85 new positives added on Friday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said a technical issue prevented some data from being reported last week, which means cases on Monday will be higher than they otherwise would have been.

About 49% of people in Rowan County are vaccinated with at least one dose and 45% are fully vaccinated. That means nearly 70,000 of the county’s 146,875 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

People seeking to be tested for COVID-19 can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing to find a nearby location. Novant Health also has a drive-thru testing site near the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Woodson Street that’s open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing results are available in two to three days.

People interested receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can visit vaccines.gov/search. One option is a Novant Health site that allows walk-ins at the J.F. Hurley YMCA, 828 Jake Alexander Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccinations are available for those 12 and older.