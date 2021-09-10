September 10, 2021

Photos submitted - These images, released by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office show a vehicle that deputies are looking for in connection with break-ins at the Webb Road Mini Storage.

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:58 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a dark-colored Ford truck with a toolbox in the back after break-ins at storage units on Webb Road.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when an unidentified person used the truck, which was either an extended cab or super cab, and a white trailer to break into multiple units at the Webb Road Mini Storage. Cameras on the property captured the suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone has information can contact Deputy Anthony Palacios with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office 704-216-8687 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A theft was reported Wednesday in the 400 block of Tree Limb Lane in Kannapolis.

• The front door was taken and removed from a property in the 500 block of Stirewalt Road in China Grove on Wednesday.

• Anne Roland Furniture on Wednesday reported a larceny from the 4000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a storage building in the 2400 block of Webb Road that resulted in a $3,455 loss.

• Wauters Motosports on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 600 block of Performance Road that resulted in a $9,560 loss.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 13100 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell resulting in a total loss of $1,000.

• Dustin Allen Knox, 28, was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from justice.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 800 block of East Council Street.

• Walmart reported two larcenies Thursday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Team Chevrolet on Thursday reported injury to personal property and a hit-and-run crash at Laurel Pointe Apartments.

• A person overdosed Wednesday in the 900 block of Old Plank Road.

• A woman lost her engagement ring Tuesday in the parking lot of 500 West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

