September 10, 2021

Shoutouts: Adrianna Sanchez gets NC State University scholarship

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

Adrianna Jordan Sanchez of Salisbury, a 2021 graduate of West Rowan High School, was recently named as the recipient of the North Carolina State University Science and Agriculture Scholarship. 

Adrianna’s involvements in high school includes student council, honors band, honors chorus, Key Club, Interact Club and Future Business Leaders of America. She intends to pursue a major in life sciences and a minor in Business at N.C. State.  

The N.C. State Science and Agriculture Scholarship was established a number of years ago by an anonymous couple who both graduated from West Rowan High School.  The need-based scholarship is preferenced for West Rowan graduates who attend NC State and pursue a major in a field of study within the College of Engineering, College of Sciences, or the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.  

The donor couple recently committed an additional $150,000 to expand the impact of the scholarship.  This gift will both increase the endowment by $100,000 and provide an additional $50,000 to be awarded to deserving students over the next five years.  The gift will also increase the annual scholarship award from $2,000 to $3,000 per student.  Recipients are eligible for annual renewal based on successful progress and continued financial need. 

The donors congratulate Adrianna as well as the other West Rowan graduates at N.C. State who continue receiving the award.

