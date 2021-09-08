September 10, 2021

Firefighters raise a flag late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers in New York. In the most devastating terrorist onslaught ever waged against the United States, knife-wielding hijackers crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center on Tuesday, toppling its twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/The Record, Thomas E. Franklin)

Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The Salisbury Post on Thursday will publish a special section for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. We’ll also publish recollections from readers in the Sunday, Sept. 12, edition.

If you’d like to send a letter for publication, please use the form below and keep your submission to 300 words or fewer. Feel free to include details of your experience on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as any things you think are different in society today because of the terrorist attacks and the aftermath.

Please submit remembrances by 5 p.m. Friday. The contact information in the form below will only used to place a city or town name with the reader’s name and in case there are questions about a grammatical error.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

