Local sports roundup: Weeks has six catches for Wofford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Elon’s Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had six catches for 68 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in a 24-22 loss to Wofford.

•••

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) was 19-for-30 passing for 324 yards and three TDs in a 31-28 win against Duke. Reynolds had 37 yards on 10 carries and added a rushing TD.

On Charlotte’s final two drives, Reynolds was 9-of-10 for 161 yards. He threw for two touchdowns in the final three minutes. It was the first time Charlotte has beaten a team from a Power 5 conference.

Reynolds was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.

•••

Mississippi College’s Wesley Jefferies (North Rowan) made three tackles in a 24-0 loss to Albany State.