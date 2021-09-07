Local sports roundup: Weeks has six catches for Wofford
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Elon’s Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had six catches for 68 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in a 24-22 loss to Wofford.
•••
Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) was 19-for-30 passing for 324 yards and three TDs in a 31-28 win against Duke. Reynolds had 37 yards on 10 carries and added a rushing TD.
On Charlotte’s final two drives, Reynolds was 9-of-10 for 161 yards. He threw for two touchdowns in the final three minutes. It was the first time Charlotte has beaten a team from a Power 5 conference.
Reynolds was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.
•••
Mississippi College’s Wesley Jefferies (North Rowan) made three tackles in a 24-0 loss to Albany State.
After a scoreless first half, Catawba’s men (2-0) took a 4-0 victory over visiting Barton on Sunday night at the Frock Soccer Complex.
•••
Catawba’s women (2-0) took a 2-1 win at King, with Hannah Dunn scoring the game-winner.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Catawba took the top two spots in the men’s race. Matthew Fowler won the race in a time of 25:58. He bested teammate Erick Ramirez-Ramos, who ran a time of 26:17.
Madison Lowery (South Rowan) paced the Catawba women, coving the course in a time of 19:37 for eighth place.
Sean Incardona (East Rowan) and Noah Julian (South Rowan) competed for Lenoir-Rhyne, along with Adalie Harrison (East Rowan).
Catawba will run again in two weeks on Sept. 18 in the Converse Kickoff in Spartanburg, S.C.
HS CROSS COUNTRY
Carson competed in the high school portion of the Fleet Feet Invite.
Aaron Arnold was 19th to lead the Carson boys to a fourth-place finish.
Makayla Borst (ninth) and Camden Corley (11th) led the Carson girls to third place.
MINOR LEAGUES
Austin Love (West Rowan) threw his fourth straight scoreless inning on Friday. He struck out two. He hasn’t walked anyone yet and has struck out seven.
