September 8, 2021

  • 70°

Blotter: SC man faces charges in three counties, including Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:54 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

SALISBURY — A South Carolina man faces charges in three North Carolina counties after being arrested Monday for fleeing a State Highway Patrol trooper.

John Paton Blough, a 45-year-old resident of Greer, South Carolina, faces charges in Rowan, Davidson and Forsyth counties.

He was served with warrants for crimes committed in Davidson and Forsyth counties after allegedly fleeing state trooper A.T. Doss Monday on Interstate 85. The trooper initially attempted to stop Blough because he was going the wrong way on an I-85 entrance ramp, warrants state. He drove more than 15 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 85, warrants state. Further details about the incident weren’t immediately available Monday.

Blough’s Davidson County charges include hit-and-run and reckless driving to endanger. His Forsyth County charges include flee/elude arrest, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, fictitious or altered title/registration card/tag, reckless driving to endanger and failure to stop at red light.

Blough was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a total bond of $9,000.

In other crime reports:

• Cameron Raekwon Verdell, 19, faces a series of criminal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a girl, striking her in the face and knocking her to the ground, running from the scene of the incident on West 15th Street, attempting to coerce one of the victims from talking to police and making various threats toward responding officers.

Warrants state Verdell threatened to shoot a police K-9, said one of the responding officers would get shot and challenged the same officer to a fight while being taken into custody.

Charges Verdell currently faces include assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, first-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center without a bond.

• Darian Presley Esquire Campbell of China Grove was charged with possessing a stolen firearm.

Print Article

Comments

Education

City approves pandemic bonuses, vaccine incentives

Local

Eight apply for school board vacancy

Coronavirus

Panthers guard to miss Jets game because of COVID-19

Local

Vaya Health CEO previews ‘seamless’ transition of care as company merges with Cardinal Innovations

News

North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins

Nation/World

In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’

Nation/World

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Crime

Blotter: SC man faces charges in three counties, including Rowan

Business

Reaper’s Realm faces closure after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

Local

Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

Local

Report: Rowan County Detention Center incident started when officer asked for help, escalated into confrontation

Local

For one-year anniversary, Sign Dreamers of Rowan install inspirational messages across county

Local

Salisbury City Council will consider vaccine incentives, ‘premium pay’ bonuses for employees

Local

David Freeze: Another adventure of a lifetime in the books

News Main

Labor Day golf: Claytons prevail on 21st hole

Local

Paxton Butler plans to challenge Brandy Cook in 2022 district attorney race

Nation/World

New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida

Nation/World

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

Nation/World

Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

Education

RSS superintendent talks highs, lows for district during State Board of Education meeting

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items

Nation/World

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

News

Court rules NC Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute