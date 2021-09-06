September 7, 2021

Labor Day Golf: Monday’s results

By Post Sports

Published 11:05 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

  Crowder Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day Tournament

Caniche  Scoreboard

September 6, 2021

Championship          Black Tees                                                                Match

Lipe, Derek/Little, William         Won 21H  Clayton, Chad/Clayton, Chase    Championship Match

Chris Owen/Ken Clarke              Won 6&5 Benfield, Shane/Lentz, Kevin      Consolation Finals

Lipe, Derek/Little, William         Won 1up  Allen, Jon/Paschal, Derek           Semi-Final Match

Clayton, Chad/Clayton, Chase    Won 3&2 Frick, Lee/ Wray, Blake              Semi-Final Match

Chris Owen/Ken Clarke              Won 5&4 Hubbard, Parker/Mulkey, Brett  Consolation Semi-Final Match

Benfield, Shane/Lentz, Kevin      Won 2&1 Ajidra, Colline/Otile, Ronald       Consolation Semi-Final Match

Women’s                 Championship

Yatawara, Lily/Yatawara, Grace  Won 8&6 Adams, Allison/Busby, Brooke    Women’s SemiFinal Match

Fraley, Carnem/Gwillim, Sara     Won 5&3 Calhoun, Beth/Morris, Susan     Women’s SemiFinal Match

Yatawara, Lily/Yatawara, Grace  Won 4&2 Fraley, Carnem/Gwillim, Sara     Women’s Championship

55 and Over              Championship

Jernigan, Roger/Shoaf, Robert    Won 3&1 Gegorek, Steve/Honeycutt, Steve               55 and Over Championship

Boley, Joey/Cobb, Richard         Won 2&1 Holshouser, Jeff/Valley, Chuck   Consolation Final

55 and Over              Open Flight 1

Chappell, Greg/Glenn, Doug       Won 3&2 Davis, Randy/Howell, Brian        Sr. Flight 1 Final

Jordan, Stan/Stevens, Jay          Won 1up  Brady, Scott/Stolsworth, Bruce  Consolation

55 and Over              Open Flight 2

Casmus, Bob/Habeeb, Mark       Won 2&1 Kyles, Curtis/Patterson, Rufty     Sr. Flight 2 Final

Benfield, George/Cobb, Brad     Won 5&4 Flynn, Ames/Rae, Craig              Consolation

65 and Over              Championship

Henderlite, John/Kyger, John      Won 3&2 Christy, Jim/Vanpelt, Harry        65 and Over Championship

Bingham, Randy/Ridenhour, Rick Won 2&1 Spader, Guy/Stephens, Dave      Consolation

65 and Over              Open Flight 1

Roueche, David/Vail, Steve        Won 1up  Medinger, Grey/Priddy, Russ      65 and Over Flight 1

Lynch, Jim /Summerlin, Grandy  Won 5&4 Beard, Bryce/Beard, Gaines       Consolation Final

Men’s Open Flight 1

Graeber, Charlie/Graeber, Luke  Won 21H  Lowman, Conner/Lowman, Jamie               Finals

McCoy, Chris/McCoy, John        Won 19H  Logan Shuping/Todd Shuping                     Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 2

McNeil, Gavin/Mulkey, Eric        Won 4&3 Antosek, Alex/Antosek, Nick                      Finals

Dorsett, Keith/Honeycutt, Ryan  Won 4&3 Bullock, Stephen/Chapman, Brian              Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 3

Adams, Ricky/Cooper, Randy     Won 1Up  Barnette,Jared/Lefler, Justin                      Finals

Overcash, Justin/Sprinkle, BrysonWon 1up  Earnnhardt, Alex/Fesperman, Ritchie          Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 4

McGinnis, Mickey/Weber, Taylor Won 4&3 Moore Jr, Carl/Waller, Seth                        Finals

Correll, Jason/Correll, Seth        Won 5&4 McIntyre, Robin/Morgan, Mike                  Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 5

Honeycutt, Bob/Hoskins, Guy     Won 1up  Lafear, Bobby/Stegall, Jacob                      Finals

Bailey, James/Roten, Ty             Won 2up  Monteith, Adam/Newell, Jimmy                 Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 6

Chapman, Jeff/Currin, Madison  Won 1up  Adams, Russ/Adams, Stewart                     Finals

Kesler, Zack/Messenkopf, Rich   Won 2&1 Pritchard, Brian/Sparger, Jason                  Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 7

Hughes, Conlin/Kyles, Coyte       Won 19H  Mason, Keith/Seaford, Mark                      Finals

Williams, Chris/Swaringen, MichaelWon 2&1Post, Abraham/Post, Jon                           Consolation

Men’s Open Flight 8

Funderburk, Nick/Wagner, Jon   Won 4&2 Derrick, David/Storey, Spencer                   Finals

Boyle, Brian/Jones, Brian           Won 4&3 Bauer, Bobby/Hubbard, Andrew                 Consolation

