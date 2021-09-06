Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items
SALISBURY – Two people were charged Saturday with a litany of felony larceny and breaking and entering charges in connection to an August incident.
Jordan Saunders Prusia, 29, of Salisbury was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering. Melissa Danielle Steele, 37, of Salisbury is facing the same charges in addition to a felony charge of possession of stolen goods.
Warrants for the arrests of both Prusia and Steele list the same China Grove address and a range of Aug. 19 to Aug. 24 for when the offenses were committed. The same three victims are also listed on warrants for both.
Among items are brown knee-high boots, a jacket, black ski pants, totes of clothes, home decorations, a vacuum cleaner and 10 to 15 boxes of CDs and DVDs.
Steele is also facing felony breaking and entering and felony larceny charges in Iredell County. A separate set of warrants alleges Steele broke into a Mooresville storage facility on Aug. 28 and stole a guitar, amplifier, winch, car seat cover, tents, a socket set, an arc welder, roadside emergency kit, cable puller, two canopies, car crawler, two umbrellas, a clarinet, wet-and-dry vacuum, bike cover and top cases.
Steele was also charged with failure to appear on citations for speeding and driving while license revoked.
In other weekend charges:
- Christopher David Brown, 33, of Statesville was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense on Friday. Brown allegedly cancelled a $6,750 check used to purchase a skid-steer loader.
- Belinda Michelle Bowles, 40, of Rockwell was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance on Friday. Bowles was allegedly found in possession of a half-gram of heroin.
- Gary Lee Duff, 28, of Thomasville was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on Saturday. Duff allegedly stole a 2018 Toyota Camry.
