September 5, 2021

  • 84°

Letter: Solar farm would ruin new gold rush

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

In 2021, my wife and I moved from Georgia to Gold Hill and found that “gold” has been re-discovered in Gold Hill, Rowan County! In 1824, one of America’s first gold rushes occurred in Gold Hill. It was predated only by Reed’s Gold Mine in 1799 in Cabarrus County, about 18 miles south of Gold Hill.

But the gold being found now is much more valuable than precious metal. It is golden neighbors who live by the golden rule. It is the gold of dedicated efforts to preserve historic Gold Hill town and the wonderful way of life of rural North Carolina forests, streams, real farms and really great salt of the earth Americans.

We discovered that Gold Hill has a golden volunteer fire department second to none. And that fire department and many citizens are massively worried about a serious threat to Gold Hill safety and our very way of life and health.

We discovered sadly that a massive blight upon this pristine beauty is about to descend like a plague in the form of 334,000+ electrified solar panels spread across about 564 acres (that is about the size of downtown Salisbury) of beautiful forests and streams right beside U.S. 52 in Gold Hill. Tens of thousands of trees will be forever gone. Hundreds of wild of animals will be forever displaced or killed.

Toxic waste from broken and damaged solar panels will most certainly find its way into our drinking water as it has in many other solar panel fiascos across the USA. When a fire breaks out, the Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department will not be able to fight it. There will be years and years of massive truck traffic on U.S. 52 to facilitate construction of such a monstrosity, and that giant increase in traffic will inevitably cause wrecks. Tangling with an 18-wheeler is often fatal or very seriously injuring.

Please help us fight back against this horrible solar panel invasion of environment-ruining, water-polluting, public safety-threatening, history-destroying scourge that is the reality of this solar factory threat.

Tell your Rowan County commissioners to please vote “no.”

— Ken Wiseman

Gold Hill

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Afghanistan

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week

News

State budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 deaths continue rising, August becomes deadliest month since January

Education

Data: Majority of NC K-12 students taking state exams failed