September 5, 2021

  • 84°

John Carr: Pops section is example of what Salisbury was close to having

By Staff Report

Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

By John Carr

On Wednesday afternoon, the decision was made to cancel Pops at the Post. In today’s edition, there is also a special section that is meant to promote and be a guide to the event.

The Pops at the Post section was designed, written, and printed a few days before the difficult decision was made to cancel the event. After some thought, we decided to distribute the section despite the cancellation. The least we could do was share with the community the plans for the event, even if we could not have it. We hope it may serve as a bit of a reminder that COVID-19 has not only taken lives; it has hampered our ability to live.

We consider Pops at the Post one of Salisbury’s most-anticipated events. This year, it was rescheduled from a spring event to a fall event mostly to provide the extra time that would help ensure a safe post-COVID event.

For months, the board, many supporters and the vital support of generous donors and sponsors worked to plan a fall event that would be special. That plan worked out perfectly to coincide with the official opening of the Bell Tower Green Park and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. The former would be a time of celebration of Salisbury. The latter will be a somber remembrance of an attack that changed our country, our lives, world history and led to decades of war.

Those two sentiments are hard to craft into one event. After months of planning, this year’s Pops was set up to do a very good job of it.

Then, the delta variant swept in, with reports of it being both more contagious and more likely to affect younger victims. Pops organizers hoped to stay the course and hold the event they have been working on for months.

The trends only worsened. Just days ago, we published a story indicating 18% of Rowan-Salisbury students were quarantined. Hospitals are as full as they’ve ever been with COVID-19 patients. Deaths are increasing. Most recently, the Cheerwine Festival announced its cancellation.

The writing was on the wall at this point. When the announcement came that Pops would also cancel, it was a disappointment, but it also was a relief. It seemed unavoidable.

We hope you enjoy the Pops section and have some appreciation for the great event we were so close to having.

We also hope it builds some sense of anticipation because Pops will be back because of the volunteers, supporters, sponsors, attendees, and readers like you.

John Carr is publisher of the Salisbury Post and Salisbury Newsmedia LLC.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Afghanistan

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week

News

State budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 deaths continue rising, August becomes deadliest month since January

Education

Data: Majority of NC K-12 students taking state exams failed