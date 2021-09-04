High school football: Scores for Week 3
Andrews 44, North Buncombe 20
Apex 30, Harnett Central 7
Asheville 16, Brevard 14
Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 20
Asheville Reynolds 24, Alexander Central 7
Belmont Cramer 28, East Gaston 21
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48, Columbia 6
Burlington Cummings 54, Orange 12
Canton Pisgah 19, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2
Carolina 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 14
Carolina Forest, S.C. 28, New Hanover County 0
Central Davidson 62, West Davidson 0
Chambers 30, Robert B. Glenn 6
Chapel Hill 36, Pittsboro Northwood 29
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 26, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Charlotte Christian 20, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 17
Charlotte Latin 44, Metrolina Christian Academy 10
Charlotte Mallard Creek 28, Charlotte Providence 14
Charlotte Myers Park 35, Pfafftown Reagan 20
Charlotte Olympic 35, Huntersville Hopewell 13
China Grove Carson 40, South Stanly 6
Chocowinity Southside 44, Robersonville South Creek 16
Concord Cox Mill 17, York Comprehensive, S.C. 14
Concord Robinson 42, South Rowan 0
Covenant Day School 20, Carolina Pride 19
Croatan 48, Pender County 44
Davie County 42, Lake Norman 28
Durham Hillside 30, Greensboro Dudley 14
East Bend Forbush 21, Boonville Starmount 6
East Davidson 50, Trinity 19
East Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 8
East Surry 41, East Wilkes 14
Eden Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Westover 41, Fairmont 12
Forest City Chase 36, North Gaston 26
Gastonia Forestview 13, Morganton Freedom 7
Hampton, Tenn. 54, Avery County 26
Harrells Christian 52, Pamlico County 28
Hendersonville 55, East Henderson 8
Hertford County 57, Bertie County 0
Hickory 37, Valdese Draughn 13
Hickory Grove Christian 43, South Carolina, S.C. 0
Hickory Ridge 27, Belmont South Point 7
High Point Christian Academy 40, South Iredell 28
Holly Springs 10, Fuquay-Varina 7
Hope Mills South View 20, Hoke County 0
Jacksonville White Oak 24, Southwest Onslow 13
Kannapolis Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6
Kernersville McGuinness 20, Graham 17
Kings Mountain 19, Lawndale Burns 14
Kinston 40, Ayden-Grifton 6
Lee County 38, South Granville 0
Marshville Forest Hills 48, Monroe Union Academy 0
Matthews Weddington 19, West Forsyth 7
Mitchell County 34, Watauga County 23
Monroe Piedmont 39, Anson County 8
Mooresboro Jefferson 51, Davidson Community School 15
Mooresville 21, West Rowan 13
Mount Airy 62, Surry Central 0
Murphy 58, GA Force, Ga. 14
New Bern 41, West Craven 0
North Brunswick 34, Bunn 20
North Duplin 12, Jones County 0
North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40
North Mecklenburg 27, Charlotte Harding 14
North Rowan 36, North Stanly 32
Northampton County 44, Washington County 0
Northern Guilford 50, Western Alamance 0
Northwest Guilford 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21
Oak Grove 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Person 49, Granville Central 0
Polk County 26, West Henderson 14
Providence Grove 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, Richmond County 22
Raleigh Sanderson 37, Erwin Triton 28
Roanoke Rapids 41, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
Rocky Mount Academy 57, Raleigh St. David’s 20
Rolesville 58, East Wake 6
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 18, Bear Grass 6
South Brunswick 55, West Bladen 6
South Caldwell 20, Hickory Hawks 12
South Garner 39, Raleigh Enloe 0
Southeast Guilford 49, Greensboro Smith 0
Southern Alamance 22, Burlington Williams 9
Southern Durham 34, Fayetteville Sanford 32
Southern Pines Pinecrest 16, Apex Middle Creek 7
Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 14
Swannanoa Owen 34, Albemarle 21
Sylva Smoky Mountain 34, Asheville Roberson 12
Vance County 47, Durham Riverside 36
Wake Forest 23, Wilmington Hoggard 8
Wake Forest Heritage 61, Raleigh Broughton 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Charlotte Northside Christian 7
West Charlotte 15, Charlotte Independence 6
West Johnston 28, Gray’s Creek 21
West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Garinger 0
Western Harnett 20, Cameron Union Pines 16
Whiteville 49, East Bladen 14
Wilmington Ashley 43, Waccamaw, S.C. 26
Wilmington Laney 51, Lumberton 0
Winston-Salem Carver 26, Gastonia Highland Tech 21
Winston-Salem Parkland 15, Winston-Salem Prep 6
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bunn vs. Oxford Webb, ccd.
Burnsville Mountain Heritage vs. Robbinsville, ccd.
Cherryville vs. Blacksburg, S.C., ccd.
Clinton vs. Fayetteville Smith, ccd.
Coldspring-Oakhurst, Texas vs. Lumberton, ccd.
Concord vs. Monroe, ccd.
East Columbus vs. Newton Grove Hobbton, ccd.
Eastern Alamance vs. Northern Guilford, ccd.
Eastern Guilford vs. Western Alamance, ccd.
Fayetteville Sanford vs. Cape Fear, ppd.
Gastonia Huss vs. Central Cabarrus, ccd.
Hayesville vs. Alleghany County, ccd.
Hickory St. Stephens vs. Maiden, ccd.
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Bartlett Yancey, ccd.
Lake Norman Charter vs. Christ the King High School, ccd.
Lexington vs. North Forsyth, ccd.
Mayodan McMichael vs. South Stokes, ccd.
McDowell County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.
Montgomery Central vs. Randleman, ccd.
Newton Grove Midway vs. South Lenoir, ccd.
North Moore vs. South Davidson, ccd.
North Surry vs. Elkin, ccd.
Pasquotank County vs. Perquimans, ccd.
Pembroke Swett vs. Knightdale, ccd.
Raleigh Athens Drive vs. Cary, ccd.
Rosman vs. Enka, ccd.
Swain County vs. Franklin, ccd.
Thomasville vs. High Point Andrews, ccd.
Trinity Wheatmore vs. Thomasville Ledford, ccd.
West Brunswick vs. North Myrtle Beach, S.C., ccd.
West Lincoln vs. Newton Foard, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs
From staff reports SALISBURY — Young quarterback Mike Geter bounced a pitch in the general direction of Marcus Cook, who... read more