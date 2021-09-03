September 3, 2021

  • 75°

Few answers in school shooting at Mount Tabor

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 3, 2021

By Tom Foreman Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM  — State and local leaders offered encouragement and compassion Thursday to students and the mother of a high school boy fatally shot on campus the day before, but released no new details about the suspect, including whether he knew the victim or attended the school.

“This is a pain and a fear that no child or parent should ever have to confront, simply by having a child go to school,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference that began moments after he spoke with the family of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., the victim of the shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Twitter page that the suspect, who was not identified, was apprehended Wednesday evening. District Attorney Jim O’Neill provided no additional information at Thursday’s news conference, such as whether the suspect and the victim knew each other, whether the gun used in the shooting had been recovered or if criminal charges had been filed. The suspect was believed to have been a student at the high school, but O’Neill wouldn’t confirm it.

The district attorney also referred to the influence of gangs on young people and how there was a need for more after-school programs and volunteer workers to lure teenagers away from violent behavior. He didn’t say whether the shooting was related to gang activity, however.

Cooper also said steps need to be taken to keep guns away from school campuses. Installing metal detectors in high schools is a “pretty dramatic step” but “you cannot take it off the table,” he said.

“You have to be ready to use any tool that you have to make sure that schools are safe,” the governor said.

Mount Tabor, with an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, canceled classes Thursday and today.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

Data: Majority of NC K-12 students taking state exams failed

Local

Colored lights of Bell Tower Green on display

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Heels, Deacs, Devils open football action tonight

Nation/World

Ida’s remnants claim dozens of lives in the Northeast

News

Few answers in school shooting at Mount Tabor

College

Appalachian State tops East Carolina as college football kicks into high gear

Crime

Man charged with murder after death of 3-year-old in Concord

Business

‘A double whammy’: Business owners react to cancellation of Cheerwine Festival, events at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

August COVID-19 deaths up to 28 in Rowan County

News

Police reforms signed into law

Crime

Blotter: Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to Salisbury to buy PS4

Crime

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Local

Brinkley, Barnhardt face off on ballot for Granite Quarry mayor

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 case total ranks No. 1 in state

Education

North Hills fifth graders tackle team building, ecology at Camp Hanes

Local

Wade Furches sheds interim title as city of Salisbury’s new finance director

News

John Carr: Building for sale, not Salisbury Post

College

Livingstone football season opener to honor West End residents

High School

High school football: Young North back has big future

Education

Education briefs: State Teacher of the Year visits RSS

China Grove

Heggins wants to continue to ‘bridge the gap’ between community, council in second term on China Grove council

Education

Shoutouts