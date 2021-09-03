Colored lights of Bell Tower Green on display
SALISBURY — Lights and water at Bell Tower Green Park’s water wall cycled through different phases Wednesday night as developers continue putting the final touches on the $13 million park.
While the park’s grand opening event has been called off, developers expect the fences to come down in the next few weeks.
One addition will be vines to cover the trellises that are up now over some of the walkways.
