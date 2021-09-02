Shoutouts
Koontz Elementary recognitions
The Pawsome Panthers were chosen for demonstrating skills learned during their monthly school counseling lessons. These students include:
- Camilla Fernanda Caballero
- Kaleb Sirjoo-Strong
- Anaya Patel
- Koreem Troutman
- Kaydence Williams
- Ta’Meyah Russell
- Karla Medrano Hernandez
- August Johnson
- Dez’Moni Clawson
- Jasmine McMillan
- Camilia Ovando
- Jalena Morales
- Makiah Litaker
- Maboume Sherif
- Easton Ferguson
- Tru-Li Godfrey
- Tripp Seay
- Carson Shepherd
- Daisy Dela SanchaHernandez
- Abby Reid
- King Johnson-Pierce
- Blake Schaefer
- Grissell Rodrigues-Gutierrez
- Kameron Oglesby
- Shatora Clark
- Axel Matias Hernandez
- Zy’Nai Bailey
The You Rock Awards go to students who showed the most progress this month. These students include:
- Mallori Leonard
- Austin Ortiz Jimenez
- Micha Litaker
- Kolton Koffler
- Alaiya Johnson
- Jordan James
- Noah McNeill
- Juan Navarro
- ZyKiya Tucker
- Corin Fortune
- Alexandra Garcia
- Olivea Dixon
- Dabreion Farrare Maddox
- A’Nylia Ferguson
- Alijah Galarza
- Lukas Beaver
- Olivia Pompey-Maduzia
- Ivionna Kindle
- Hunter HussamannCasper
- Jayden Blackwell
- Reno Shreve
- Ryan Eldridge
- Jayden Imani
- Robert Ricks Jr.
- Leilani Carpenter
- Karissa McKiver
- Raynard Bookhart
