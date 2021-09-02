September 2, 2021

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

Koontz Elementary recognitions

The Pawsome Panthers were chosen for demonstrating skills learned during their monthly school counseling lessons. These students include:

  • Camilla Fernanda Caballero
  • Kaleb Sirjoo-Strong
  • Anaya Patel
  • Koreem Troutman
  • Kaydence Williams
  • Ta’Meyah Russell
  • Karla Medrano Hernandez
  • August Johnson
  • Dez’Moni Clawson
  • Jasmine McMillan
  • Camilia Ovando
  • Jalena Morales
  • Makiah Litaker
  • Maboume Sherif
  • Easton Ferguson
  • Tru-Li Godfrey
  • Tripp Seay
  • Carson Shepherd
  • Daisy Dela SanchaHernandez
  • Abby Reid
  • King Johnson-Pierce
  • Blake Schaefer
  • Grissell Rodrigues-Gutierrez
  • Kameron Oglesby
  • Shatora Clark
  • Axel Matias Hernandez
  • Zy’Nai Bailey

The You Rock Awards go to students who showed the most progress this month. These students include:

  • Mallori Leonard
  • Austin Ortiz Jimenez
  • Micha Litaker
  • Kolton Koffler
  • Alaiya Johnson
  • Jordan James
  • Noah McNeill
  • Juan Navarro
  • ZyKiya Tucker
  • Corin Fortune
  • Alexandra Garcia
  • Olivea Dixon
  • Dabreion Farrare Maddox
  • A’Nylia Ferguson
  • Alijah Galarza
  • Lukas Beaver
  • Olivia Pompey-Maduzia
  • Ivionna Kindle
  • Hunter HussamannCasper
  • Jayden Blackwell
  • Reno Shreve
  • Ryan Eldridge
  • Jayden Imani
  • Robert Ricks Jr.
  • Leilani Carpenter
  • Karissa McKiver
  • Raynard Bookhart
