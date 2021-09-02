Letter: Working families always suffer

My son who is 4 and a half years old has been attending Cornerstone Child Development Center in Salisbury for around four years.

A few weeks ago, I received a letter from the director of all the daycare facilities of their new hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. instead of their normal hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The reasoning was in part due to a staffing shortage, which I sympathize with, as it seems like many industries across the country are facing this same dilemma. Also, to be clear, I am very thankful for this facility and all their hard work and dedication as they have poured into my son the last 4 years.

Now, what really gets to me is that it always seems like the people who are trying to work hard and be the best they can be for themselves and their families are the ones to suffer. Why would a daycare and after-school program close and ask you to pick your child up by 5 p.m. Did I not mention that it has to be 5 p.m., no later? I thought these programs were for the working class people.

I feel like this whole country is operating backwards, especially since COVID. Why could they not open at 7:15 or even 7:30 in the morning and ask you to have your child by 5:15 or 5:30 in the afternoon? Why would it be so bad to help the working class for once? They say they are for family and community, but this seems like they are letting down their community and the family unit as a whole.

I have spoken to other families throughout the county who are in the same dilemma and even tried contacting the director as well as the pastor and organization head, Bill Godair, and still haven’t received a response.

Why should my family be punished for trying to do what’s right and work hard while the rest of the country gets rewarded for not working? The whole country has help wanted signs out!

It’s this kind of leadership — from small towns to big Fortune 500 companies — that is helping to take this country in the wrong direction!

— Jon Eagle

Rockwell