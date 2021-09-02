September 2, 2021

  • 75°

Letter: Two school board members following different agenda

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

Regarding your article on the mask mandate published Tuesday (“School Board extends mask mandate”), I am appalled that two members of the board had the audacity of voting against it for the second time Monday evening, citing such lame excuses as “traffic fatality statistics to say children are more likely to die in a car wreck than from COVID-19,” along with my favorite one “just against it being forced.” We witnessed how well the optional suggestion worked.

Let me ask you, do you wear a seatbelt in your car even though it can restrict movements and be uncomfortable at times while still providing protection? Doesn’t the mask follow the same idea?

Also the objections come from adults. The children are much more responsible toward this mandate. They understand much better what is involved.

So, food for thought. It is my understanding that the main role of the school board is to ensure that a good education is provided along with safety to our children/teachers and staff. However, it is more and more apparent that two of the members are running on a different agenda.

— Annick Nurisso

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to Salisbury to buy PS4

Crime

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Local

Brinkley, Barnhardt face off on ballot for Granite Quarry mayor

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 case total ranks No. 1 in state

Education

North Hills fifth graders tackle team building, ecology at Camp Hanes

Local

Wade Furches sheds interim title as city of Salisbury’s new finance director

News

John Carr: Building for sale, not Salisbury Post

College

Livingstone football season opener to honor West End residents

High School

High school football: Young North back has big future

Education

Education briefs: State Teacher of the Year visits RSS

China Grove

Heggins wants to continue to ‘bridge the gap’ between community, council in second term on China Grove council

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

News

1 student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school

Nation/World

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

News

NC lottery would regulate video gambling machines in bill

News

North Carolina bill raising riot penalties heads to Cooper

Nation/World

After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction

News

Bill to curb racial teaching goes to Cooper

Local

COVID-19 cancels Pops at the Post, Bell Tower Green Park grand opening

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 1

Crime

High Point man faces first-degree murder charge for killing Kannapolis woman

Local

Developers vying for Empire Hotel project detail design concepts