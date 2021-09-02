Wade Furches sheds interim title as city of Salisbury’s new finance director

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury on Wednesday announced Wade Furches will be its new finance director.

Furches has served as the interim finance director for about a month following the departure of former Director Shannon Moore, who took a job elsewhere in July. Moore was promoted to the director role in 2018.

Furches joined the Finance Department in 1998 as an accounting manager and was promoted to finance manager in 2006. In that role, he managed day-to-day financial operations, the general ledger, payroll, accounts payable and the city’s investment portfolio.

“Wade has tremendous institutional knowledge of Salisbury’s finances, both day-to-day and long-term, which makes him more than qualified to lead our finance team,” Bailey said in a statement. “In the midst of our administrative transitions, I’m confident that Wade will continue to lead Salisbury’s positive financial path forward.”

Before joining the city, Furches was a staff accountant with Sherrill and Smith CPAs, where he performed audits and prepared financial statements in addition to corporate and individual tax returns. He was also the leading auditor of six municipalities. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Catawba College and is a certified public accountant and certified local government finance officer.

As finance director, Furches will be tasked with overseeing the city’s accounting, payroll, budget preparation, performance management, debt management, purchasing, billing and collections and cash management.

“Efficiently managing residents’ tax dollars is the most important job of any public servant,” Furches said. “I am honored and humbled to have this opportunity to lead Salisbury’s finance team. I look forward to continuing our work of providing support to city departments and excellent service to our external customers.”