September 1, 2021

  • 73°

Outbreaks, COVID-19 clusters in RSS-schools continue rising

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

SALISBURY — Local COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks are continuing to climb, with the Rowan County Detention Center representing the largest outbreak and Rowan-Salisbury Schools recording more clusters.

The jail, which has had an active outbreak for weeks, is one of a litany of outbreaks in congregate settings in Rowan County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The outbreak there only grew by two in the previous week, with two more inmates bringing the total number of cases to 66 inmates and two staff members.

The others are:

• Accordius Health has an outbreak of three staff.

• Autumn Care of Salisbury has an outbreak of four staff.

• Brightmoor Nursing Center has an outbreak of three staff.

• Compass Healthcare and Rehab Rowan has an outbreak of nine staff and 33 residents, including four deaths.

• North Carolina State Veterans Home has an outbreak of two staff members.

• The Laurels of Salisbury has an outbreak of one staff member and five residents, including two deaths.

• Trinity Oaks has an outbreak of three staff and two residents.

• Brookdale Salisbury has an outbreak of two staff.

• Compass Assisted Living Rowan has an outbreak of three staff.

• Deal Care Inn has an outbreak of three staff and three residents.

• The Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center has an outbreak of three staff.

Listed in other congregate living settings on the report is North Long Street, with no address included, with one staff member and nine residents testing positive. Big Elm Retirement and Nursing Centers has been removed from the list because its outbreak is considered over.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday added three more COVID-19 clusters in local schools in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly update. The increase brings the total since the school year started on Aug. 11 to 10. There were just two total clusters reported in the previous school year during the spring semester.

The newest clusters are in West Rowan Middle, Isenberg Elementary and East Rowan High. The clusters include five students at West Rowan, five students at Isenberg and five students at East Rowan.

The previous clusters, all reported last week, were at Landis Elementary, South Rowan High, Southeast Middle, Corriher-Lipe Middle, China Grove Elementary, West Rowan High and China Grove Middle.

The district had record highs for quarantines and infections on Friday, with 282 students infected and 3,192 students in quarantine. More than 950 students returned from quarantine on Monday, the same day the district Board of Education voted to extend its current mask mandate until the end of the first quarter on Oct. 11.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

High Point man faces first-degree murder charge for killing Kannapolis woman

Local

Developers vying for Empire Hotel project detail design concepts

Coronavirus

For local schools, COVID-19 quarantines, infections vary

Coronavirus

Outbreaks, COVID-19 clusters in RSS-schools continue rising

Crime

Woman killed in Kannapolis shooting

Local

Highway Patrol identifies drivers killed in US 601 crash

Elections

Political Notebook: Cooper signs nine bills into law, including three sponsored by Rowan County’s representatives

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

Education

RSS school board extends mask mandate after lengthy conversation on spiking student quarantines

Education

Ted Budd visits Faith Academy, loans books from Library of Congress

Local

Council to begin process of identifying recruiting firm, interim city manager

Elections

Salisbury council incumbent Tamara Sheffield drawing on ‘level-headed business approach’ in re-election bid

Local

Freeze waits for Ida to pass, plans next route

News

NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

Nation/World

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Coronavirus

Three new deaths bring Rowan County to 25 COVID-19 fatalities in August

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools mask mandate extended until Oct. 11

Local

Cheerwine Festival canceled due to ‘increased and overwhelming’ COVID-19 concerns

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 29

Local

Rowan Museum hosts women’s suffrage celebration at Utzman-Chambers House

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Nation/World

Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout