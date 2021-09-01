Local sports: Ace for Lyerly; cross country runners scheduled for meet today
From staff reports
Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) used a 6-iron to make a hole-in-one Tuesday on No. 14 at the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Elon senior receiver Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) ranks is in the school’s top-10 all-time for receiving yards (1,671) and touchdown catches (7).
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lenoir-Rhyne will open the season in Salisbury at the Fleet Feet invite hosted by Catawba at Salisbury Community Park.
The Bears’ roster includes Sean Incardona (East Rowan), Noah Julian (South Rowan) and Adalie Harrison (East Rowan).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
The Pre-Rowan County Meet is scheduled for today at Dan Nicholas Park.
The boys will race at 5 p.m., with the girls starting at 5:45 p.m.
The Rowan County Championships Meet has been set for Oct. 7 at Dan Nicholas.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Salisbury continued to roll by beating A.L. Brown 8-0 in a non-conference match on Tuesday.
The Hornets (5-0, 3-0) got singles wins in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference victory over South Davidson from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick.
Doubles winners were Campion/Wymbs, Lawson/Kate Burton and the Fricks.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
West Rowan (7-1) opened SPC play on Tuesday by beating Northwest Cabarrus 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13.
•••
Emma Lotz had 14 kills for Mount Pleasant in Monday’s 25-11, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-20 non-conference win against Carson.
•••
East Rowan’s non-conference matches with Central Davidson will be played at Erwin Middle School on Wednesday. Game times are at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
East lost in four sets on Tuesday to Lake Norman Charter in SPC play.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont fall registration is open for Alexander, Forsyth, Iredell and Rowan Counties.
The fall season is Sept. 13 to Nov. 14.
Teams are available for grades 3-8. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via an online registration at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.
Contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org for information.
