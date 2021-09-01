Blotter: Sept. 1

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Police responded to a report involving arson and child abuse Tuesday in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

• Shots were fired into a property in the 1900 block of Bost Street on Tuesday. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 800 block of West Horah Street.

• Margaret Shelton Quan, 62, was charged Tuesday with cyberstalking.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Monday reported vandalism in the 1400 block of Mill Wheel Drive in Salisbury.

• A catalytic converter on Monday was stolen off of a church van at the Arbor United Methodist in the 5500 block of Woodleaf Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny resulting in the loss of $5,000 in the 100 block of Neel Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported people broke into his vehicle and stolen items worth an estimated $706 in the 3900 block of U.S. 601.

• Bethel Lutheran Church on Monday reported items worth $200 were stolen from the 300 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Monday in the 2400 block of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell.

• Trevor Bryan Fowler, 50, was charged Monday with second-degree kidnapping in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.