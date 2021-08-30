August 30, 2021

  • 81°

Three new deaths bring Rowan County to 25 COVID-19 fatalities in August

By Staff Report

Published 7:26 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

SALISBURY — Three Rowan County residents died from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the August death toll to 25.

The fatalities were reported with Monday’s N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data update. The county started the month with 316 total COVID-19 deaths, currently has 341 and remains close to topping Buncombe County (343 deaths) for seventh in the state for most coronavirus fatalities.

Demographic information about the individual deaths was not immediately available Monday, including age and vaccination status of the new deaths. Numbers dating back to the start of the pandemic show most COVID-19 deaths are among those 75 and older. However, the 65-74 age group is a majority among data available for August.

Local and state health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and severe cases.

Numbers self-reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show Rowan Medical Center with 22 of 22 inpatient intensive care beds filled and 186 of 269 total beds full. The hospital also told the Post it has surge plans in place to care for more than its official capacity number.

Rowan County’s hospital region show similar capacity numbers. In the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which includes 18 counties, there are just 63 empty intensive care beds and 1,302 total empty beds.

Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations remain elevated from one week ago, but they have plateaued around 850 in the previous few days.

Vaccinations are moving slowly. State data showed 47% of the county’s total population vaccinated with at least one dose one week ago. The number was 48% on Monday. Among those 12 and older, the numbers are better — 56% with at least one dose (about 68,000 people) and 51% fully vaccinated (about 62,000 people).

About 22% of COVID-19 tests in Rowan County are coming back positive, leading to 2,378 new cases in the previous two weeks and 164 new cases on Monday.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Coronavirus

Three new deaths bring Rowan County to 25 COVID-19 fatalities in August

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan-Salisbury Schools mask mandate extended until Oct. 11

BREAKING NEWS

Cheerwine Festival canceled due to ‘increased and overwhelming’ COVID-19 concerns

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 29

Local

Rowan Museum hosts women’s suffrage celebration at Utzman-Chambers House

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Nation/World

Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

Crime

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food, drink together

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in local funding for Rowan in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago