August 30, 2021

David Simon, managing partner of the Texas Roadhouse being built at Rowan Summit Shopping Center, stands inside the unfinished building. The restaurant will be opened in mid-November, pending weather delays. Photo submitted.

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

By Ben Stansell

Published 1:15 am Monday, August 30, 2021

SALISBURY — The new Texas Roadhouse restaurant being built at the Rowan Summit Shopping Center is targeting a mid-November opening, according to company spokesperson Amanda Norton.

The Lone Star state themed chain, known for its steaks, ribs, buttery rolls and peanuts, is being brought to Rowan County by Managing Partner David Simon. It will be the restaurant’s first location in Rowan County.

“We love all of the history in Salisbury and are excited to be part of the community,” Norton said. “In addition, we have a lot of Texas Roadhouse fans in the area who travel to our locations in Concord or Winston-Salem, so now we’ll be even closer and more convenient for the folks in Salisbury and surrounding areas.”

The 7,966-square foot restaurant located at 275 Tingle Drive is currently under construction, but it will be able to seat approximately 300 guests when complete. It will feature an expanded to-go area that will more expeditiously serve customers picking up meals to take home. Although the restaurant chain no longer has its trademark large barrels of peanuts, Norton said packaged peanuts are still available on request.

More information about the restaurant’s opening can be found online at texasroadhouse.com or at facebook.com/txrhSalisburyNC. Texas Roadhouse will be hiring several dozen employees and will begin on-site interviews Sept. 10.

