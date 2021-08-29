August 29, 2021

Letter: Tell Rep. Budd to sponsor Alzheimer’s Act

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

In North Carolina, there are around 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The number of deaths from this devastating disease continues to increase. While these numbers are ever-increasing, the impact of Alzheimer’s reaches far beyond the person living with the disease. In many cases, family members provide significant care for people with dementia, often to the detriment of their own health.

My grandmother suffered from a difficult journey with dementia. So, I have seen first-hand the toll this disease can have on families in North Carolina. Our country’s complicated health care and social support system increase the burden of Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals with dementia rely heavily on family members to provide care, which is often intrusive and exhausting.

To address this, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/ H.R.2517) aims to create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered. Dementia care management helps caregivers and people living with dementia navigate the health care and social support systems, and to obtain more timely access to care.

My own family struggled with finding resources, information, and support due to the disjointed system. This legislation could significantly improve the quality of life for thousands in North Carolina.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking N.C. District 13 Rep. Ted Budd to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. Reach out to the Representative’s office and let your voice be heard.

— Vernon Furr

Salisbury

