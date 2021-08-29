Hines-Schmoll Wedding

Madison Hines and Steven Schmoll were united in marriage on June 26, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kans., by Rev. Melanie Nord. The 4:30 p.m. ceremony was followed by a reception at Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve.

The bride’s escort was her father, Danny Hines. Serving as maid of honor was Grace Cain of Advance. Bridemaids included Lauren Schmoll of St. George, Kans., Abby Giles of Sterling, Kans., and Bailey Eisenbraun of Shawnee, Kans.

Serving as best man to the groom was Justin Byous of Danbury, Conn. Serving as groomsmen were Noah Hines of Salisbury, Tyler Kodanaz and Jacob Springer of Overland Park, Kans.

Usher was Erick Espinoza of Danbury, Conn. Serving as flower girl was Clara Cusey of Cottage Grove, Minn. Guest Book Attendant was Emilie Christian of Overland Park, Kans., and program attendant was Meredith Casey of Olathe, Kans.

The bride is the daughter of Danny and Rosalind Hines and the granddaughter of Julius and Barbara Waggoner and George and the late Nancy Hines, all of Salisbury. She was a 2016 graduate of Blue Valley North High School and a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Kansas State University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She is currently a Band Director at Andover USD #385 in Andover, Kans.

The groom is the son of Dr. Dan and Serena Schmoll of Overland Park, Kans., and the grandson of Serena Sutton of Lenexa, Kans., and Harriet and the late Norman Schmoll of Richardson, Tex. He was a 2016 graduate of Blue Valley North High School and a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Kansas State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently employed at Textron Aviation.

Following the wedding, the couple took a honeymoon vacation to the Island of Hawaii. The couple reside in Wichita, Kans.

