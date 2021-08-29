Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

SALISBURY — Medline has donated more than 10,000 disposable masks to the City of Salisbury.

The donated masks will be available for residents in need to pick up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at at City Hall.

According to the City of Salisbury and the Salisbury Fire Department, “Medline has a presence in Salisbury, and has sought opportunities to contribute to the community’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.” Medline produces medical supplies from hospital-grade equipment to at-home care supplies.

Walmart distribution center going in Troutman

TROUTMAN — Walmart has announced that it plans to build a new distribution center in Troutman This new distribution center plans to bring 500 new full-time jobs with it.

The new facility will act as a high-velocity fulfillment center that will support the retailer’s growing eCommerce business. The company expects the continued growth of the eCommerce business to continue through the holidays according to their recent earning announcement. The eCommerce facility will have the opportunity to provide full-time positions and specialized roles for a significant part of the regional community, working closely with the Iredell County Economic Development Board on recruitment and hiring processes as well as the mayor’s office.

“As online shopping continues to become the norm, our customers rely on Walmart eCommerce to bring them everyday necessities ordered online in a quick, efficient manner, right to their doorstep,” said Jennifer Hritz, senior director of fulfillment, Walmart eCommerce. “These specialized high-velocity fulfillment centers are critical to ensuring that our customers have what they need, when they need it. In order to do that it’s critical that we continue to expand our supply chain network and build a talent pipeline that will support those customers for years to come.”

According to Mayor Teross Young, the ability to offer new employment opportunities to central North Carolina is a “huge win”.

“We are so excited for the DC to be in our town and the economic opportunities and future growth of this area that is sure to stem from having Walmart’s high velocity fulfillment center in our community. We are excited to welcome Walmart and what this opportunity will mean for our area in terms of economic development,” said Young.

Wages for full-time associates typically start at $17.25 per hour. Positions for the new facility will include freight handlers, environmental health and safety, power equipment operator, administration and clerical maintenance technicians and other specialized roles.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree. Candidates can search open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com

Main Street Program responsible for over $4 billion in investments for NC communities

RALEIGH — North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center reports that since the inception of North Carolina’s Main Street program in 1980, designated communities have leveraged more than $4.08 billion in public and private investment in their downtown districts. More than 7,000 buildings have been rehabilitated and there has been a net gain of more than 7,000 businesses and more than 30,000 jobs.

“The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center works every day to help communities execute asset-based economic development strategies that result in investment, business growth and job creation,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “These investment numbers represent a local commitment to small and medium-sized communities, the tremendous development that is occurring across our state, and the impact that the Main Street program has on economic development.”

Fiscal year 2020-21 was a record year for the program with more than $453.8 million acquired in local public and private investment. Representing an increase of $63 million more than the previous year and nearly $184 million more than 2019. Local communities also experienced a net gain of 381 new businesses and 1,829 new jobs in their downtowns.

Business development and job creation is still down as a result of COVID-19; however, business growth is up by 32% and new jobs by 31% over the previous year’s statistical data collection.

“Local Main Street programs are extremely resilient,” said N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center Director Liz Parham. “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen communities rolling up their sleeves and working harder than ever to spur investment, retain businesses and jobs, and work one-on-one with new entrepreneurs.”

To learn more visit the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center website.

Leadership Rowan Class No. 29 announced

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has selected the members of the 2021-2022 Leadership Rowan Class.

The 26 members of Leadership Class No. 29 are: Debbie Barnhardt Basinger (Barnhardt Jewelers), Gemale Black (NAACP), Rebecca Fern Blair (City of Salisbury), Brian Canavan (Novant Health Foundation), Tambra Cochran (Atrium Health), Scott Cozart (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Ashley Efird (F & M Bank), Stacy Fackler (Atrium Health), Mary Fainn (Pregnancy Support Center), Janna Griggs (Saving Grace Farm), Jamie Guagliano (Smart Start Rowan), David J. Hanzel (Walser Technology Group, Inc.), Sydney Holmes (Trinity Oaks), Xavier Klonowski (North Carolina Transportation Museum), Dr. Tracey L. Lewis (Rowan-Salisbury School System), Courtney Meece (Healthy Rowan), Erin Moody (Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Stephanie Petrea (Trinity at Home, Inc), Daniel Potts (Potts Financial Services, Inc.), Crystal Ryerson (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Teri Shaw (City of Salisbury), Meredith Bare Smith (Town of Landis), Terri Stevenson (Livingstone College), Marva Wilson (Timeless Wigs), Catherine Wood-Romero (Rowan Helping Ministries), Nicole Wright (Eagle Creek Renewable Energy).

The Leadership class members went on a two-day retreat August 19-20 during which they participated in a Simulated Society exercise with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Participants will attend a full-day session each month September through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of the community.

Leadership Rowan is a leadership development program produced by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to prepare committed and qualified individuals to assume leadership roles and to further enhance the abilities of existing leaders. Persons completing the program are encouraged to volunteer their time and talents for important community service positions.

The NC Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses launch small business enterprise program

RALEIGH — The NC Department of Administration’s office for Historically Underutilized Businesses launched the statewide Small Business Enterprise Program (NCSBE) to aid North Carolina’s minority-owned businesses post-pandemic.

“The pandemic is shining a bright light on long-standing issues that communities of color face, including economic challenges,” said Governor Cooper. “We want our historically underutilized businesses to have the guidance they need to recover from the pandemic, and this program will help provide these resources.”

The initiative was created to encourage growth and development of historically underutilized businesses and disadvantaged business enterprise firms across the state.

The NCSBE program provides businesses with access to various contract opportunities offering a platform to compete competitively against like-businesses within their respective industries and markets. The program also provides guidance on business development including marketing and financial strategies.

“I am excited about the Small Business Enterprise Program as it will continue our efforts to move North Carolina small businesses to post-pandemic recovery,” said NC HUB Office Director Tammie Hall. “We are accepting applications now, and I encourage eligible businesses who are interested to apply.”

To participate in the NCSBE program, businesses must meet specific eligibility requirements and complete an online application form. The form is available at ncadmin.nc.gov. The application is open to both HUB and non-HUB certified firms.