Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

SALISBURY — The Rowan Museum at 4 p.m. Sunday will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

The museum will hold a celebration at the Utzman-Chambers House, located at 116 South Jackson St. in Salisbury.

The community is invited to participate in this celebration by dressing as suffragists, making suffrage signs and bringing noisemakers. Guests are also invited to join in a short march or become a supportive spectator in the interactive event.

Parade participants are invited to gather at the Utzman-Chambers House at 3:45 p.m. Spectators should arrive a few minutes before 4 p.m. to be in place to view the marchers. Jennifer Hubbard will portray Susan B. Anthony, and Dr. Gary Freeze will give a history of the women’s suffrage movement.

Due the recent COVID-19 infection rate surge, events are planned to be held outside. Guests are asked to bring a chair and a mask.

The 1815 Utzman-Chambers House will be open for tours before the event beginning at 3 p.m. A new exhibit on the history of women’s suffrage has been installed by board member Terry Holt and curator Evin Burleson in the back room of the house. All guests are asked to wear masks when inside the house.

For more information contact the Rowan Museum at 704-633-5946 or office@rowanmuseum.org.