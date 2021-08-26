August 26, 2021

  • 73°

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

SALISBURY — State data show a COVID-19 outbreak at the Rowan County Detention Center is the third-largest of its kind in the state.

COVID-19 outbreak data for congregate living facilities, which include county jails, show the Rowan County Detention Center’s current outbreak has produced 68 positives, which includes two staff members and 66 inmates. Larger outbreaks are at the Davidson County Detention Center, where there are 79 total cases, and the Johnston County Jail, where there are 105 cases.

A total provided Wednesday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for the local jail included a different composition of cases — 53 inmates and five detention staff who are currently positive. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services numbers, by comparison, count a total number of positives since the start of the current outbreak.

With 322 inmates on Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases is 16.5% of the jail population.

Any inmate that is positive for COVID-19 is being housed with others who are positive, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

“No inmates that have tested positive are being housed with inmates that are symptom-free of COVID,” Sifford said.

Inmates are given the option be vaccinated when they’re booked into the facility and can receive a shot later if they’re interested, he said. Six people were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Tuesday in the jail, but it’s not clear how many total inmates are vaccinated. The same information also wasn’t available for detention center staff.

Sifford said detention staff and supervised inmates are sanitizing common areas frequently. The jail also purchased a chemical sprayer last year to sanitize surfaces.

With 26 positive, Piedmont Correctional Institution has the largest number of active COVID-19 cases among state prisons. All others have fewer than 10, according to Department of Public Safety data. Data from DPS show 4,758 inmates have been tested at the state prison. Of those, 412 have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

Cases have also grown in Rowan County nursing homes and residential care facilities. Nearly a dozen such facilities have two or more COVID-19 cases in Rowan County (the threshold for an outbreak). They are as follows:

• Accordius Health at Salisbury — three staff cases

• Autumn Care of Salisbury — four staff cases

• Big Elm Retirement and Nursing Centers — one staff case, one resident case and one resident death

• Brightmoor Nursing Center – three staff cases

• Compass Healthcare and Rehab Rowan — seven staff cases, 33 resident cases and three resident deaths

• N.C. State Veterans Home — two staff cases

• The Laurels of Salisbury — one staff cases, five resident cases and two resident deaths

• Trinity Oaks Nursing Home • three staff cases and two resident cases

• Brookdale Salisbury — two staff cases

• Compass Assisted Living Rowan — two staff cases

• The Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center — three staff cases

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a new COVID-19 death in Rowan County. The death occurred Monday, but other information about the fatality wasn’t immediately available.

Rowan County has now seen 337 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 21 in the month of August.

Cases are continuing to come in triple digits on a daily basis. Included in the 1,711 new Rowan County positives in the previous two weeks were 142 cases on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 18-county area that contains Rowan were 819 on Wednesday. Of those, 205 were in intensive care.

Print Article

Comments

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation

High School

High school football: Pozyck sparked Raiders’ opening win

Education

Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

News

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

News

Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

Coronavirus

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

Nation/World

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Nation/World

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged after man dies at Salisbury hospital from stabbing

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations