August 27, 2021

Randy Harrington claims his check in Raleigh.

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

By Staff Report

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

RALEIGH — Randy Harrington of Salisbury couldn’t believe his luck when his $5 scratch-off won him a Corvette Stingray and $100,000 cash.

 “Unbelievable,” Harrington said of how he felt to be claiming his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

 He purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Copperfield Boulevard in Concord and took it home to let his wife take a look.

 “She said, ‘All this thing says is ‘Corvette’, and I said, ‘Well, the whole ticket is about a Corvette!’ ” he recalled. “And she said, ‘Well, we didn’t win.’ And I looked at it and we had won. I was in tears. It just floored us both.”

 After required federal and state tax withholdings, Harrington took home $70,751.

 “We’re going to pay off all of our bills. That’s the main thing,” he said.

With the rest, Harrington and his wife plan to buy a new trailer.

 Corvette & Cash launched in July, with four top prizes of a Corvette Stingray plus a $100,000 cash prize.

 In addition to the cash, winners choose a 2021 model or a current available model, pick their favorite options and bring home a sports car with a value of up to $109,600.

 Harrington thinks he’ll opt for either red or blue.

 One top prize remains to be won instantly. A fifth Corvette and $100,000 will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing offered as part of the new game. All Corvette & Cash tickets can be entered into the drawing. The date of that drawing has not been set.

