Letter: Shut schools back down because of COVID-19 spread

Schools need to be shut back down.

I have nine grandkids and all but one of them are home sick and two of them tested positive for COVID. I witnessed the most horrific, heart-wrenching event yesterday when my 5-year-old granddaughter was crying, saying “I don’t want to die.”

Are these the school memories we want for our children? How many Rowan County children are going to have to go through this before the doors close again? Not to mention the trouble you have to go through to get them switched back to virtual school. What’s the problem? Don’t make our children suffer. Shut the schools back down.

— Julie Owen

Salisbury