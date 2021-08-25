August 25, 2021

  • 90°

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:04 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man died late Tuesday after Salisbury Police found him shot at an address on Williams Road, resulting in the third homicide in the city limits in as many days.

Michael Rashad Payne was shot during an incident before 11 p.m. at 642 Williams Road, which is in Brenner Crossing Apartments. He died before first responders were able to transport him to the hospital.

Other information about the incident wasn’t released Wednesday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information contact Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov.

The two other homicides this week involved a 39-year-old man, Gary Dionne Lowe, dying at the hospital Sunday after being shot on Carpenters Circle and a 27-year-old man, Arturo Alonso, who died at the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed in an apartment complex on Pearl Street.

The three recent incidents in the Salisbury city limits make the total number of homicides 11 in 2021.

The number of Salisbury homicides in 2021 is already higher than the previous several years. There were seven in 2020, two in 2019, six in 2018, 10 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism

Nation/World

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

Nation/World

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged after man dies at Salisbury hospital from stabbing

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Education

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

Nation/World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Education

Public speakers fill school board meeting with comments on masks as rules change for athletes

Local

Hero returns home: Seven decades after being killed in action, Marine buried in Salisbury

Elections

McLaughlin draws on 15 years with Secret Service, store owner experience city council bid

Nation/World

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Nation/World

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Elections

Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

Crime

Video shows Pierce threatening police, planning to call in political favors during drunk driving arrest

Local

David Freeze: A good day with a strange ending

High School

High school volleyball: Cougars could be contenders