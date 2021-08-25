Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man died late Tuesday after Salisbury Police found him shot at an address on Williams Road, resulting in the third homicide in the city limits in as many days.

Michael Rashad Payne was shot during an incident before 11 p.m. at 642 Williams Road, which is in Brenner Crossing Apartments. He died before first responders were able to transport him to the hospital.

Other information about the incident wasn’t released Wednesday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information contact Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov.

The two other homicides this week involved a 39-year-old man, Gary Dionne Lowe, dying at the hospital Sunday after being shot on Carpenters Circle and a 27-year-old man, Arturo Alonso, who died at the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed in an apartment complex on Pearl Street.

The three recent incidents in the Salisbury city limits make the total number of homicides 11 in 2021.

The number of Salisbury homicides in 2021 is already higher than the previous several years. There were seven in 2020, two in 2019, six in 2018, 10 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.