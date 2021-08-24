Man dies at Salisbury hospital after stabbing early Tuesday

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday on Pearl Street.

Salisbury Police at 2:47 a.m. found Arturo Alonso alive and suffering from a stab wound in an apartment complex at 115 Pearl Street.

Alonso was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.

Further information about the stabbing wasn’t immediately released.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and asking that anyone with information contact Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.