August 23, 2021

Blotter: Shots fired in confrontation on East Cemetery Street

By Staff Report

Published 12:54 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

SALISBURY — Police recovered shell casings in the 600 block of East Cemetery Street on Friday after a report of shots being fired.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said several people were observed approaching one another to fight. Shots were fired, but no one was struck and no property damage was reported, DeSantis said.

Further information wasn’t available. DeSantis said the people involved in the incident left.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday reported the larceny of a trailer worth $2,100 from the 300 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 131 West Council St., on Friday reported a shed was broken into, but it didn’t appear anything was stolen.

• A man on Friday overdosed in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Friday reported an assault a larceny resulting in the loss of $438 in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from two motor vehicles in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard. The total estimated loss was $2,400.

• A woman on Saturday reported vandalism in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

