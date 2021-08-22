Rowan County lands three entrees in ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition

SALISBURY — Three products made by local businesses are among the 68 nominees entered in this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in NC” online competition.

Cheerwine, a Power Curber 5700-D Curb & Gutter Machine and Old 97 Kettlecorn will represent Rowan County in the contest.

“Congratulations to our 2021 nominees; each product tells a special story of the impact and innovation manufacturers have on our great state,” NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido said in a news release. “As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

Launched by the North Carolina Chamber in 2020, the statewide competition invites the public to nominate and vote for their favorite product manufactured in North Carolina. This year’s contest is presented by Old Dominion Freight line.

Last year, after 72 products were nominated and 58,000 votes were counted, High Point-based Thomas Built Buses won the inaugural title for its Saf-T-Liner and C2 Jouley electric school buses.

“Manufacturing is an important part of our state economy, so we enjoy celebrating the products made right here in our back yard,” Greg Plemmons, senior vice president of sales for Old Dominion Freight Line, said in a news release. “The businesses nominated for the ‘Coolest Thing’ competition represent the best of North Carolina, and Old Dominion is proud to partner with the NC Chamber for this unique contest.”

Voting for the contest has opened. Fans of each product can go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to make their opinion count.

The 15 semifinalists will be announced on Sept. 2. The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, and the winning product will be revealed on Oct. 1, National Manufacturing Day. Join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC.