Morgan Watts column: Upcoming pesticide training

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All trainings will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Private Pesticide Training — 2 hours “V” opportunities 

• Sept. 9 from 2-4 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept9vcredit

• Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept20vcredit

Private Pesticide Training — 2 hours “X” opportunities 

• Sept. 13 from 9-11 a.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept13xcredit

• Sept. 23 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept23xcredit

If you are not able to register online through the links above, call the Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970 to be added or email Morgan Watts, pesticide coordinator, at amwatts@ncsu.edu.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the Rowan County Extension.

