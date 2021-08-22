August 22, 2021

  • 88°

Editorial: Why are major events still scheduled?

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:10 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths far below their current point, events were canceled en masse last year. Indoors and outdoors, dates that would have filled public spaces with cheerful conversation, music and vendors took a pandemic-induced break.

So, why are they still on schedule this year?

Partly, it’s the speed at which the delta variant has spread COVID-19. One month ago, the number of daily cases reported across North Carolina was less than 1,000. The number was 6,631 on Friday. Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 were below 800 one month ago. Now, they are 3,147.

Last year, there also were lockdowns, anxiety about a new, unknown virus and restrictions that kept events from moving forward. This year, restrictions are few and far between. There’s less anxiety about the virus among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

People who are vaccinated can be confident a case of COVID-19 will be less severe for them than someone who has no protection. Techniques like physical distancing, avoiding large groups indoors and mask-wearing can help prevent spread altogether

Because he hasn’t done it yet, Gov. Roy Cooper seems unlikely to return to previous mandates, including for masks, gatherings and businesses. In North Carolina, COVID-19 cases are growing closer to peaks in December and January, hospital beds are filling up, too. Even though vaccines are widely available, the state of the pandemic is much worse than the last time restrictions were in place.

Deaths in Rowan County, where the vaccination rate among people eligible is slightly more than half, already are occurring at the fastest rate since January and February.

The unfortunate reality is some of the folks in hospital beds now may not make it out. It could be too late to implement restrictions if deaths continue to increase.

That the governor hasn’t put in place the same rules amid the current spike has produced a major effect on local events — they’re not canceled.

Cancellation decisions are now in the hands of local organizers. Will they continue without any changes, ask attendees to wear masks or cancel altogether?

Without the governor’s restrictions last year, at least a few of the community’s largest events would have continued.

For almost every indoor situation, the answer to the spike should be nothing less than masks required unless organizers are willing to ask about people’s vaccination status. Even indoor events with a couple dozen people pose the potential to turn one or two COVID-19 cases into several.

Answers are more challenging for outdoor events, where COVID-19 has a tougher time infecting new people.

Among them is the Cheerwine Festival. It is likely to draw the biggest crowd of any upcoming event, especially with a band like the Spin Doctors as the headliner. But it’s just a few weeks away, which means money has already been spent on festivities and that it’s more difficult to cancel altogether.

Whether the city requires masks or simply asks people to wear them, plenty of people will be unvaccinated and maskless if the Cheerwine Festival isn’t canceled altogether.

During an emergency meeting last week, RSS Superintendent Tony Watlington told the Board of Education the number of quarantines in the system could lead to a shutdown and not be conducive to educating students if changes weren’t made.

A similar proposition might be relevant for event organizers: without changes to events or cancellations will the number of cases, hospitalizations and death be conducive for a healthy community?

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating overnight homicide on Carpenters Circle

Education

RSS quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Elections

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Elections

Heggins looking to record, military career to push big ideas if elected Salisbury mayor

David Freeze

David Freeze: Another good day on the bike while leaving the Texas hills behind

Columns

Ester Marsh: If you’ve got knee pain, plenty of culprits could be to blame

Business

Rowan County lands three entrees in ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan at highest point since winter peak

David Freeze

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

Education

RSS administration to recommend state COVID-19 testing program

Local

Horizons Unlimited kicks off third annual Rowan Creek Week with planetarium, touch pond

Business

Biz roundup: Food Lion No. 10 receives Novant Health wellness award

Lifestyle

Dynamic duo honored with distinguished citizen award from North Carolina Civitans

Education

District attorney’s office offers back to school safety tips

Local

Salisbury’s Redmond hopes to return to work helping Afghans; Lutheran Services also helping refugees

Business

Opening of second location in Kannapolis is a homecoming for Oxford + Lee co-owner

Local

For ‘Big 3,’ Next Generation Sports Academy’s focus is on youth improvement

Nation/World

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Nation/World

IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

Elections

Redistricting activities heating up as court battles loom

Nation/World

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at age 85

News

4 dead, 5 still missing after flooding caused by Fred

Coronavirus

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in state

Business

State jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level