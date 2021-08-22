August 22, 2021

  • 73°

District attorney’s office offers back to school safety tips

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

With school back in session, here are some safety tips from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook:

• Internet and digital images: Technology has advanced in the past decade where most parents and children alike have cell phones capable of accessing the internet and taking photographs. Popular sites for children to communicate with others include Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Kik, WhatsApp, Discord and Tumblr. Teens often try out new apps that parents may not be aware of.

Parents should speak with their children about the dangers of taking sexual photos and/or sharing them with others. Once a photograph is shared with others, it can be posted on websites or even altered. Internet predators are sophisticated and prey on our children. Be proactive in monitoring your child’s text messages, emails, photographs, Internet and cellphone activity.  

For information on how to protect your family from inappropriate websites, including parental controls to minimize a child’s access to certain websites: opendns.com/home-internet-security

Cyberbullying: Bullying can quickly spiral out of control and negatively affect a child emotionally, physically and mentally. What should you do if you believe your child is being bullied on the Internet or at school?  Contact the school administration and law enforcement immediately. Visit www.netsmartz.org for online safety tools for educators, parents, and children. Additional resources on this topic include: stopbullying.gov and dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/district-operations/center-safer-schools/bullying-prevention.

Sex offenders: It is important for families to know where a registered sex offender is living in their community. Fortunately, this information is easily accessible. Resources available to parents include:

  1. The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry: sexoffender.ncsbi.gov.  
  2. Parents can sign up to receive e-mail alerts when a sex offender registers at an address near your residence or at your child’s school: signup.ncsbi.gov
  3. Parents can receive telephone alert notifications by calling 1-877-627-2826 or visit ncsavan.org
  4. A sex offender registry app is available for users of Apple and Android: sexoffender.ncsbi.gov.

Additional Resources: For concerns involving cell phones, cyberbullying, chat rooms, computer stalking, file sharing, gaming, internet safety, webcams, predators, social networking and sexting: netsmartz.org and ncdoj.gov/internet-safety/protect-kids-on-the-internet.

SPK UP NC is a school safety program for students that enables them to send anonymous tips about school safety concerns from an app they can download on their phone, iPad, Macbook or other mobile- and web-based technology: staysafespeakup.app.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Student quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Elections

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Elections

Heggins looking to record, military career to push big ideas if elected Salisbury mayor

David Freeze

David Freeze: Another good day on the bike while leaving the Texas hills behind

Columns

Ester Marsh: If you’ve got knee pain, plenty of culprits could be to blame

Business

Rowan County lands three entrees in ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan at highest point since winter peak

David Freeze

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

Education

RSS administration to recommend state COVID-19 testing program

Local

Horizons Unlimited kicks off third annual Rowan Creek Week with planetarium, touch pond

Business

Biz roundup: Food Lion No. 10 receives Novant Health wellness award

Lifestyle

Dynamic duo honored with distinguished citizen award from North Carolina Civitans

Education

District attorney’s office offers back to school safety tips

Local

Salisbury’s Redmond hopes to return to work helping Afghans; Lutheran Services also helping refugees

Business

Opening of second location in Kannapolis is a homecoming for Oxford + Lee co-owner

Local

For ‘Big 3,’ Next Generation Sports Academy’s focus is on youth improvement

Nation/World

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Nation/World

IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

Elections

Redistricting activities heating up as court battles loom

Nation/World

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at age 85

News

4 dead, 5 still missing after flooding caused by Fred

Coronavirus

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in state

Business

State jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

High School

High school football: South wins; Carson battles but comes up short