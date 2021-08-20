August 21, 2021

  • 82°

High football: Scores

By Post Sports

Published 10:08 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Friday’s Scores

Carolina Forest, S.C. 70, West Brunswick 41

Charlotte Harding 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
Clinton 41, Goldsboro 6
Fayetteville Pine Forest 8, Fayetteville Britt 7
Hope Mills South View 43, Spring Lake Overhills 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 37, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Jacksonville 42, Southwest Onslow 7
Lake Norman 37, West Iredell 0
Maiden 56, Newton Foard 0
Marshville Forest Hills 22, Monroe Piedmont 8
Matthews Weddington 14, Charlotte Christian 7
Northern Nash 53, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
South Brunswick 15, Richlands 0
South Rowan 14, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Topsail 47, Rocky Point Trask 0
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Jacksonville Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington Cummings vs. Burlington Williams, ccd.
Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Durham Jordan vs. Erwin Triton, ccd.
Durham Riverside vs. Cape Fear, ppd. to Aug 21st.
East Rowan vs. North Rowan, ccd.
Eden Morehead vs. Western Guilford, ccd.
Newton Grove Hobbton vs. Newton Grove Midway, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Northern Durham vs. Scotland, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Pittsboro Northwood vs. Lee County, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Pungo Christian vs. Brunswick Academy, Va., ppd.
Rolesville vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, ppd. to Aug 21st.
Southern Alamance vs. Graham, ccd.
Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Sep 10th.
St. Pauls vs. Pembroke Swett, ppd.
West Rowan vs. Salisbury, ccd.
Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Elections

Redistricting activities heating up as court battles loom

Nation/World

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at age 85

News

4 dead, 5 still missing after flooding caused by Fred

Coronavirus

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in state

Business

State jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

High School

High school football: South wins; Carson battles but comes up short

Nation/World

New England bracing for first hurricane in 30 years; rip currents a concern off Carolina coast

News

Players at Duke basketball camp exposed to Legionella bacteria

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 20

Local

Governor orders flags to half-staff Monday for Salisbury veteran

Local

Rowan County working with Perkins Cafeteria to make repairs following boiler room break-in

News

NC senators back sports gambling bill

Nation/World

NC man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

High School

High school sports roundup: Tonight’s North-East football game called off

Education

RCCC will require proof of vaccination or weekly tests for staff starting Oct. 1

News

House approves restrictions on NC nonprofit donor disclosures

Local

Quotes of the week

East Spencer

East Spencer town administrator drawing on 20-year career in military to move town forward

Nation/World

2 dead, 20 missing in NC after flooding from Fred

Coronavirus

Rowan County averaging triple-digit COVID-19 case increases

Crime

Judge orders release of police video captured during county commissioner’s arrest

Education

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Local

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Brady remembered as dependable, giving

David Freeze

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation