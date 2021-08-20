High football: Scores

Friday’s Scores

Carolina Forest, S.C. 70, West Brunswick 41

Charlotte Harding 44, Charlotte Garinger 0

Clinton 41, Goldsboro 6

Fayetteville Pine Forest 8, Fayetteville Britt 7

Hope Mills South View 43, Spring Lake Overhills 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 37, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Jacksonville 42, Southwest Onslow 7

Lake Norman 37, West Iredell 0

Maiden 56, Newton Foard 0

Marshville Forest Hills 22, Monroe Piedmont 8

Matthews Weddington 14, Charlotte Christian 7

Northern Nash 53, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

South Brunswick 15, Richlands 0

South Rowan 14, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Topsail 47, Rocky Point Trask 0

Wilmington Hoggard 28, Jacksonville Northside 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington Cummings vs. Burlington Williams, ccd.

Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey, ppd. to Aug 21st.

Durham Jordan vs. Erwin Triton, ccd.

Durham Riverside vs. Cape Fear, ppd. to Aug 21st.

East Rowan vs. North Rowan, ccd.

Eden Morehead vs. Western Guilford, ccd.

Newton Grove Hobbton vs. Newton Grove Midway, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Northern Durham vs. Scotland, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Pittsboro Northwood vs. Lee County, ppd. to Aug 21st.

Pungo Christian vs. Brunswick Academy, Va., ppd.

Rolesville vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest, ppd. to Aug 21st.

Southern Alamance vs. Graham, ccd.

Southern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Sep 10th.

St. Pauls vs. Pembroke Swett, ppd.

West Rowan vs. Salisbury, ccd.

Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/