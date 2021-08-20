August 20, 2021

  • 73°
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team walk across the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte before facing the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. (File photo)

ACC adds forfeiture element to virus-related cancellations

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 20, 2021

GREENSBORO (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit.

The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

All teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.

The updated policies come from the league’s Medical Advisory Group.

The update also provides that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to participate in a surveillance testing regime, but testing must still be administered to unvaccinated athletes and individuals that frequently come in close contact with them.

The unvaccinated on teams with a vaccination rate higher than 85% will need to be tested once a week, and those on teams with a rate below 85% will need to be tested three times a week.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Rowan County working with Perkins Cafeteria to make repairs following boiler room break-in

News

NC senators back sports gambling bill

Nation/World

NC man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

High School

High school sports roundup: Tonight’s North-East football game called off

Education

RCCC will require proof of vaccination or weekly tests for staff starting Oct. 1

News

House approves restrictions on NC nonprofit donor disclosures

Local

Quotes of the week

East Spencer

East Spencer town administrator drawing on 20-year career in military to move town forward

Nation/World

2 dead, 20 missing in NC after flooding from Fred

Coronavirus

Rowan County averaging triple-digit COVID-19 case increases

Crime

Judge orders release of police video captured during county commissioner’s arrest

Education

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Local

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Brady remembered as dependable, giving

David Freeze

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation

News

Former councilman Kenny Hardin again fielding complaints of rodents in the West End

Business

Special cantaloupe concoction brewed by New Sarum pays homage to generous farmer

Education

Education briefs: RCCC Small Business Center relocates

Education

Partners in Learning holding special needs fashion show outdoors

Education

Sacred Heart starts classes

High School

High school football preview: West-Salisbury clash the highlight of Week 1

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager’s homer helps Seattle top Texas

Elections

Councilman David Post drawing on record of accomplishments for re-election

Nation/World

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Nation/World

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19