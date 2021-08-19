August 20, 2021

  • 73°
Kyle Seager's 27th homer of the season led the Mariners over the Rangers. (Associated Press file photo)

Kyle Seager’s homer helps Seattle top Texas

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager, a former Northwest Cabarrus standout, hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three.

Seager’s 421-foot drive midway up the first deck in right field was his club-leading 27th of the season and his 37th career homer against Texas, tying him for fourth place among Rangers opponents with Jason Giambi.

It was the 34th homer allowed this season by Mike Foltynewicz (2-12), most in the major leagues. It came after Mitch Haniger was hit by a 3-2 pitch.

Drew Steckenrider, Seattle’s fifth reliever, pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save in eight opportunities.

The Mariners (65-56) have won six of their last seven games and are a season-best nine games over .500.

Seattle added an insurance run in the eighth when leadoff batter Jarred Kelenic was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Cal Raleigh’s double to right and scored on J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice fly.

Jose Trevino drove in the Rangers’ only run with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning off Erik Swanson after Andy Ibanez’s ground-rule double to right-center bounced into the home bullpen.

Trevino also hit a two-out double in the fifth off Gonzales that struck the top of the fence at the deepest part of Globe Life Field, the back corner of the “S” curve at the 410-foot marker in left center, and bounced back into play. Yonny Hernandez, who singled his first two times up, then hit a sharp liner to shortstop Crawford.

The Rangers (42-78) are a major-league worst 7-23 following the All-Star break and are a season-worst 36 games under .500.

Foltynewicz also leads the American League in least run support, which plagued him again. He went into play receiving only 2.76 runs of support per nine innings. He allowed only two other hits in six innings without Texas scoring and retired 11 straight at one stretch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers LHP John King (inflammation) experienced new soreness Tuesday and will be re-evaluated. … Rangers RHP Kohei Arihara (shoulder surgery) threw 35 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday and is on track to make two rehab appearances.

UP NEXT

Thursday afternoon’s series finale will match Mariners RHP Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.78 ERA) against Rangers rookie RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 5.61). Flexen won all three of his previous starts against Texas this season, most recently on July 4. Howard will make his third start since being acquired in a July 30 trade with Philadelphia. He held Seattle scoreless on two hits through three innings on Aug. 11 in a no-decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Rowan County working with Perkins Cafeteria to make repairs following boiler room break-in

News

NC senators back sports gambling bill

Nation/World

NC man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

High School

High school sports roundup: Tonight’s North-East football game called off

Education

RCCC will require proof of vaccination or weekly tests for staff starting Oct. 1

News

House approves restrictions on NC nonprofit donor disclosures

Local

Quotes of the week

East Spencer

East Spencer town administrator drawing on 20-year career in military to move town forward

Nation/World

2 dead, 20 missing in NC after flooding from Fred

Coronavirus

Rowan County averaging triple-digit COVID-19 case increases

Crime

Judge orders release of police video captured during county commissioner’s arrest

Education

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Local

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Brady remembered as dependable, giving

David Freeze

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation

News

Former councilman Kenny Hardin again fielding complaints of rodents in the West End

Business

Special cantaloupe concoction brewed by New Sarum pays homage to generous farmer

Education

Education briefs: RCCC Small Business Center relocates

Education

Partners in Learning holding special needs fashion show outdoors

Education

Sacred Heart starts classes

High School

High school football preview: West-Salisbury clash the highlight of Week 1

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager’s homer helps Seattle top Texas

Elections

Councilman David Post drawing on record of accomplishments for re-election

Nation/World

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Nation/World

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19