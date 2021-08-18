August 18, 2021

  • 88°
A sign at the front of the Landis Police Department and Fire Station No. 1. Natalie Anderson /Salisbury Post

Landis Fire Department temporarily halts operations because of positive COVID-19 tests

By Natalie Anderson

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

LANDIS — The Landis Fire Department will halt operations until Aug. 27 because multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Safety Director Zachary Lechette on Wednesday said the department became aware of positive cases and potential exposure in the previous 48 hours. The fire department completed contract tracing and confirmed three cases, he said. The department also found personnel in the fire and police departments had been exposed to those who tested positive. The two departments work in tandem as Landis transitions to a public safety model.

“We want to be sure that we are not unknowingly exposing the public when we go in and out of their homes or businesses to COVID-19,” Lechette said. “This is why we have decided it is in the best interest of our employees and our citizens to temporarily suspend services by the Landis Fire Department while our members recover and quarantine.”

The Landis Fire Department will transfer its calls for service to the neighboring departments in China Grove and Kannapolis for primary coverage. Lechette told the Post the suspension is just for the fire department, but police officers who have been exposed or tested positive are also undergoing the two-week quarantine process.

Lechette emphasized the quarantines will not result in a lapse of police coverage in the town. The town also plans to contract with a cleaning service to professionally clean and disinfect both fire stations and all apparatus.

“We routinely operate under mutual aid agreements with other departments and we know the needs of the town will continue to be met during this time,” Lechette said. “I ask that everyone please keep the Landis Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers as we wish our members a quick and full recovery.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

BREAKING NEWS

Landis Fire Department temporarily halts operations because of positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow by three; Number, size of virus outbreaks grow

Education

RSS calls emergency school board meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 18

Elections

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Local

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Education

36% of Catawba College students vaccinated as classes begin

Nation/World

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

Local

City to purchase new fire rescue truck, monitor status of pandemic for Cheerwine Festival

Nation/World

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Nation/World

‘Do not give up’: Americans help Afghans in new homeland

Nation/World

Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Nation/World

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

News

Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged after complaints about narcotics in eastern Rowan County

Business

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop