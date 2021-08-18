High school sports: West opens with key volleyball victory as boys soccer also gets under way

Staff report

VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan opened Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24 win at former conference rival South Iredell.

“We played a great first set and we were solid for a first match, but there’s a lot to work on,” West head coach Jan Dowling said.

Noe Gaeta had 37 assists and 12 digs for the Falcons.

Kelcie Love had 16 kills, seven aces and three blocks. Emma Clarke had 11 kills and six blocks.

Madelyn VonCanon had eight kills and nine digs. Brooke Kennerly had 16 digs. Ashlee Ennis had 11 digs.

•••

East Rowan won at A.L. Brown 25-14, 22-25, 25-16 and 26-24 in the Mustangs’ opener on Monday.

Anasty Faavesi had 16 kills, 15 digs and eight aces. Leah Hinceman had 15 kills and 20 digs. Riley Hill had five aces and 15 digs. CJ Lytton had 21 assists, while Erica Wagner had 13.

Addison Lowery had six kills for the Wonders. Emily David had 13 digs. Kylie Spasoff had seven assists.

East’s jayvees also were winners. Jaeley Legg was the standout for the Mustangs.

East plays a non-conference match at Robinson on Thursday.

•••

North Rowan opened the season on Monday with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 win against former conference rival Albemarle.

Chloee Stoner served for 15 points for the Cavaliers. Hannah Wilkerson served for nine points, and Ella Jones and Reya Shaw served for eight each.

North is home today against A.L. Brown.

•••

South Rowan opened on Monday with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25 and 15-12 non-conference loss at Mount Pleasant.

Leah Rymer had 35 assists for the Raiders. Cameron Black had nine kills and 34 digs. Avery Welch had five kills.

South put up some extraordinary digs totals in an intense match — Payton Black (56), Kali Nelson (45) and Meredith Faw (30).

South lost 2-1 to the Tigers in the jayvee match. Avery Crowell had 28 digs. Sydney Culp had 18 digs. Laney Beaver had eight assists. Laurel Everett had six kills.

•••

Salisbury was swept by former conference rival North Davidson 25-10, 25-13 and 25-10 on Monday.

Ashley Yang had six assists for the Hornets. Brooke Cunningham had four kills and three aces. Katie Peeler had 10 digs.

•••

South Rowan won 25-10, 25-10 and 25-16 at Salisbury on Tuesday.

Rymer had 22 assists and six kills for the Raiders. Emma Owens had 10 assists.

Welch had eight kills. Nelson had five kills.

Yang had 11 assists and 10 digs for the Hornets. Peeler had 12 digs.

Ava Morris had five kills and eight digs. Cunningham had three kills.

•••

BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury opened on Tuesday at home with a 2-0 non-conference win against West Rowan.

Colin Donaldson and Brayan Avilez scored for the Hornets. Carlos Henriquez assisted on both goals.

Goalkeeper Wade Robins and the defense of Luke Graeber, Yatti Avilez, Riley Dillon and Bennett Clark recorded the shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from freshman David Austin.

Next up for the Hornets is an away match Wednesday night against West Stanly.

Luis Cruz made 12 saves for the Falcons.

West is home against Statesville today.