August 18, 2021

  • 88°
JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO -- Catawba is hoping fans fill the stadium when football season returns with full capacity allowed.

Catawba planning for full capacity as football season starts Sept. 4

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College sporting events will return to full fan capacity for the 2021-22 academic year.

The return of fans will bring a semblance of normalcy after more than a year with no or limited spectators in attendance.

“We are excited to come back together in-person to cheer on our Catawba College Indians,” said Interim Director of Athletics Craig Turnbull in a news release. “As vaccination rates increase, we are looking forward to bringing fans back to our beautiful campus.”

Catawba will be returning to pre-pandemic operations with any necessary safety precautions in place. Face coverings are required for all indoor events and outdoors when unable to maintain safe social distancing.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities,” Turnbull said. “The plans could change depending on the data, especially with the increase in spread of the Delta variant. We continue to encourage everyone to get the COVID vaccination to stop the spread.”

The Indians will play seven home football games at Shuford Stadium and will kick the season off on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. hosting Erskine. This will be a special day to recognize all of the health care and first responders who continue to work tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sept. 11, Catawba will play at 7 p.m. against Winston-Salem State. It is Family Weekend for Catawba College.

Sept. 18 will be Barton at 1 p.m. and celebrate all local Educators’ and Catawba College Employee Appreciation Day.

Active Military and Veterans Appreciation Day will be Saturday, October 2 when Catawba faces Limestone at 1 p.m.

Catawba will take on Carson-Newman at 1 p.m. on  Oct. 9. The 2021 Hall of Fame induction will take place this weekend.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 30 when Catawba welcomes Tusculum at 1 p.m.

The final home game is Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. with UVA Wise.

For each of the fan appreciation dates, individuals showing relevant identification will receive free game day tickets for themselves and their immediate family members.

Football season tickets may be purchased by calling Pam Barber at 704-637-4474. Reserved seat season tickets are $100 and general admission season tickets are $75.

Single game tickets for football may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event or in advance. A single game reserved ticket is $16 and a single game general admission ticket is $12. Students (age 6–17) get in for $5, children under 5 get in free. Catawba College students, staff and faculty also are admitted free with valid identification card.

Catawba’s soccer season will begin Sept. 2 at home with the women starting at 4 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

The volleyball home opener is Sept. 2 at noon.

Cross country will host the first home meet on Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Salisbury Community Park.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

BREAKING NEWS

Landis Fire Department temporarily halts operations because of positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow by three; Number, size of virus outbreaks grow

Education

RSS calls emergency school board meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 18

Elections

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Local

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Education

36% of Catawba College students vaccinated as classes begin

Nation/World

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

Local

City to purchase new fire rescue truck, monitor status of pandemic for Cheerwine Festival

Nation/World

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Nation/World

‘Do not give up’: Americans help Afghans in new homeland

Nation/World

Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Nation/World

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

News

Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged after complaints about narcotics in eastern Rowan County

Business

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop