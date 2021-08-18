Catawba planning for full capacity as football season starts Sept. 4

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College sporting events will return to full fan capacity for the 2021-22 academic year.

The return of fans will bring a semblance of normalcy after more than a year with no or limited spectators in attendance.

“We are excited to come back together in-person to cheer on our Catawba College Indians,” said Interim Director of Athletics Craig Turnbull in a news release. “As vaccination rates increase, we are looking forward to bringing fans back to our beautiful campus.”

Catawba will be returning to pre-pandemic operations with any necessary safety precautions in place. Face coverings are required for all indoor events and outdoors when unable to maintain safe social distancing.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities,” Turnbull said. “The plans could change depending on the data, especially with the increase in spread of the Delta variant. We continue to encourage everyone to get the COVID vaccination to stop the spread.”

The Indians will play seven home football games at Shuford Stadium and will kick the season off on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. hosting Erskine. This will be a special day to recognize all of the health care and first responders who continue to work tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sept. 11, Catawba will play at 7 p.m. against Winston-Salem State. It is Family Weekend for Catawba College.

Sept. 18 will be Barton at 1 p.m. and celebrate all local Educators’ and Catawba College Employee Appreciation Day.

Active Military and Veterans Appreciation Day will be Saturday, October 2 when Catawba faces Limestone at 1 p.m.

Catawba will take on Carson-Newman at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9. The 2021 Hall of Fame induction will take place this weekend.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 30 when Catawba welcomes Tusculum at 1 p.m.

The final home game is Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. with UVA Wise.

For each of the fan appreciation dates, individuals showing relevant identification will receive free game day tickets for themselves and their immediate family members.

Football season tickets may be purchased by calling Pam Barber at 704-637-4474. Reserved seat season tickets are $100 and general admission season tickets are $75.

Single game tickets for football may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event or in advance. A single game reserved ticket is $16 and a single game general admission ticket is $12. Students (age 6–17) get in for $5, children under 5 get in free. Catawba College students, staff and faculty also are admitted free with valid identification card.

Catawba’s soccer season will begin Sept. 2 at home with the women starting at 4 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m.

The volleyball home opener is Sept. 2 at noon.

Cross country will host the first home meet on Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Salisbury Community Park.