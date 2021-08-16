Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop

Rep. Ted Budd’s office today will host a senior fraud prevention workshop at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury.

The workshop is designed to educate seniors about best practices for how to identify and prevent scams and frauds.

The workshop will feature virtual remarks from Rep. Budd, a Republican who represents the 13th Congressional District, as well as a presentation by North Carolina Assistant Attorney General Mercedes Restucha-Klem, who works in the Public Protection Section.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is located at 1120 South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.