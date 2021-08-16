August 17, 2021

  • 73°

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:29 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported another death from COVID-19 in Rowan County, making eight residents this month and 324 since the start of the pandemic.

About halfway through the month, the eight deaths make August the deadliest for COVID-19 since February, according to NCDHHS. With about 70 deaths reported, January was the deadliest for COVID-19 in Rowan County.

Data show deaths in August occurring on the following dates:

• One on Aug. 2

• Four on Aug. 3

• One on Aug. 5

• One on Aug. 6

• One on Aug. 7

The number of deaths among county residents continues to rank eighth in the state, behind Buncombe County, which has 334 deaths. Further information about COVID-19 deaths isn’t immediately made available.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, rose to 619 after being 589 the day prior. The region is second for total number of people hospitalized and first for the number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 — 161.

First in hospitalizations is the Metrolina region, which contains Charlotte. The same region is second for intensive care patients.

The number of COVID-19 cases is still rising, too, with 1,230 positive tests in Rowan County in the previous two weeks. Of those, 66 were reported by NCDHHS on Monday.

Adjusted for population, Rowan county has seen more COVID-19 cases in the previous two months than any neighboring county.

Print Article

Comments

Business

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

Crime

Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: How many COVID-19 infections are breakthrough cases?

Nation/World

Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Nation/World

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business