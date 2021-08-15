August 15, 2021

Strings of Victory

The Strings of Victory at Lyerly Evangelical

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

The Strings of Victory will lead worship at Lyerly Evangelical Church, 1320 Crescent Road in Rockwell, on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the 10:30 a.m. service. The group has toured several states for the past 16 years, presenting Bluegrass Gospel vocal and instrumental music.

The group includes local musicians Donnie Miller, upright bass, guitar, vocals; Madison McCorkle, lead vocals; Hubert Furr, guitar, vocals; and Jeff McCorkle, banjo, guitar, vocals.

The public is invited.  There will be a love offering received for the group.

Dr. W. C. Gaither Jr., is host pastor.

 

